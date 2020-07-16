Officials said local projects are starting to feel the effect of a two-week strike of sheet metal workers.
On Thursday morning, seven employees picketed outside the U.S. Engineering company building on Kretschmer Drive. The group, part of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union No. 2, held signs saying they were on strike for improved wages, benefits and conditions.
A group had picketed at the location for 12 hours Wednesday, and the men said more were planning to join throughout the day for another 12 hours. A representative for the union could not be reached Thursday.
Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, the construction owners representative for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, said the strike has started to affect district bond construction projects.
The district’s general contractor on the Anthony Middle School expansion project hired a separate company from Kansas City to come in and help with sheet metal work at the school, and the district’s other non-union affiliated contractors are shuffling workers around to assist as needed.
“This could affect the project, but I don’t know the severity of it right now,” Brooke-Fruendt said.
Striking workers have not yet picketed the district’s job site at Anthony, but Brooke-Fruendt said the district has two construction entrances it could use should that happen.
It doesn’t seem as if the union workers are associated with construction at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, an incoming biosecurity research site, as NBAF officials said they checked with several contractors on site, and no one is aware of a strike.