City government officials said a “large portion” of Kimball Avenue between College and Denison avenues will be closed until late summer as work continues on infrastructure improvements to the north K-State campus area.
The contractor, Ebert Construction, anticipates the roadway will be fully open again by late August 2022.
The closure, which started Monday, is a part of phase 9 of the North Campus Corridor Project. Both the road and the multi-use trail will be closed to the public within the project limits.
Officials said access to Gate 3 off College Avenue and Gate 5 off Kimball into the Bill Snyder Family Stadium west parking lot will remain open during the road closure. People also would be able to access K-State Agronomy and Grain Science, and the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center.
Phase 9 of the North Campus Corridor project is a total reconstruction of Kimball Avenue, storm drainage system and sidewalks between Gate 5 and the K-State Rowing Center. Kimball will be widened from four lanes to five with dedicated-center turn lanes.
This phase also will create a fully signalized intersection along Kimball Avenue at Gate 8 and Agriculture Road at Grain Sciences.
The total project cost is $9.4 million and will be paid from various funding sources, including a $2.89 million cost share grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).