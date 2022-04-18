Jon Wefald was known for speaking in superlatives. He used them frequently and unapologetically to describe Kansas State University during his 23-year presidency.
“We are,” Wefald once said, “one of the academic miracles of all times. Our student scholarship is more impressive than even our football team.”
Those were the kind of words he used to boost morale and sell people on K-State.
His enthusiasm helped K-State grow its enrollment and multiply its building space, donations and research funding, ultimately making the school a top-10 land-grant university.
Wefald died Saturday in Minnesota of a heart attack. He was 84 years old.
Following Wefald’s death, members of the K-State community spoke about him in the kind of glowing terms he might have used: “extraordinary,” “unparalleled” “visionary” and “great.”
Pat Bosco, who retired in 2019 as vice president for student life and dean of students, was part of Wefald’s cabinet for his entire presidency.
“There simply is not an area of the university we all love that Jon Wefald did not impact — facilities, scholarships, champions on and off the field, private gifts and enrollment,” Bosco said in a statement. “We will miss his passion to serve, interest in doing what is right for K-State and his contagious enthusiasm.”
Wefald was the university’s 12th president and served from 1986 to 2009, when he retired.
Sen. Jerry Moran said the progress Manhattan and K-State made during that time is largely the result of Wefald’s leadership.
“As president, he shepherded Kansas State University through one of its toughest periods, successfully navigating the university though the uncertain terrain of K-State’s athletic program and enrollment issues.”
Richard Linton, who took the reins as K-State president from Richard Myers in February, said he will strive to honor the example Wefald set.
“Dr. Wefald’s legacy is one of transformation, growth and a true passion for our great university,” Linton said.
◊◊◊◊◊
Wefald was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His father was a crop inspector, and his mother worked in the home. He was the second-oldest of four kids.
The family didn’t have a lot of money. In the mid-1940s, they lived in a house with an outdoor toilet and no running water, according to a story in The Mercury in 2000. Twice they lived in a motel for an extended time.
When Wefald was in first grade, the family moved to North Dakota, and his father began working as a carpenter to make ends meet.
Later, when Wefald was in high school, his father got a job with the Minot, North Dakota, chamber of commerce, making the family financially stable. When Wefald and his brothers went to college, their father was able to pay their way.
Wefald was popular in high school, his brother told The Mercury, but only had mediocre grades and said he “wasn’t too interested in school.”
When he told his English teacher he wanted to go to college, she said, “Forget it, you’ll never make it,” according to Wefald.
Wefald took that as a challenge. He packed a suitcase and boarded a train for Pacific Lutheran College in Washington.
By his second semester there, he had discovered his passion: history.
Wefald loved learning about how people lived and analyzing the world.
“From then on, I got straight A’s,” he said.
He played intramural sports and had a competitive intensity, according to a classmate.
Wefald decided to become a professor, so he earned a masters degree at Washington State University in Pullman and then a doctorate at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
It was in Ann Arbor that he met his wife, Ruth Ann, at a play.
Wefald did become a history professor, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.
“No one ever thought I would amount to anything,” Wefald said. He believes he’s the only student from his high school graduating class to earn a doctorate. “I love it when people say it can’t be done.”
In 1970, after an unsuccessful bid for state auditor of Minnesota, Wefald was appointed commissioner of agriculture for Minnesota.
He said he loved the job but missed academic life. Wefald applied for the presidency of Southwest State University, despite criticism that he was not academic enough, too political. He won the position in 1977. That position would be valuable training for his time at K-State.
Southwest was on the brink of collapse; legislators had been discussing closing it because of low enrollment and problems between the administration and staff.
“What they needed was a healer, someone who could bring the people together,” Wefald said. “I knew in my heart I could turn Southwest around.”
He worked to build trust with the faculty and spoke at every high school in a 100-mile radius in the first year to convince prospective students he would revive the school.
“Jon has always been a person that expects results,” said Bob Krause, who was an administrator at Southwest when Wefald arrived and witnessed the school’s turnaround. Krause became Wefald’s right-hand man thereafter.
By the time Wefald left Southwest in 1982, to be chancellor of the Minnesota State University system, Southwest was thriving.
◊◊◊◊◊
Wefald came to Manhattan in 1986.
When he took office, K-State was facing declining enrollment, faculty departures and a football team so infamous Sports Illustrated called it “Futility U.”
“K-State was in a very difficult situation then,’’ the late Charles Hostetler, a longtime Manhattan business leader and a former member of the Kansas Board of Regents, told The Mercury in 2008. “The previous administration had seen enrollment go down considerably. Arkansas was making waves to replace K-State in the Big 8 conference. If we had gone out of the Big 8, everything that goes with it — faculty salaries, prestige — would’ve been devastated.’’
Wefald knew he could improve the situation.
“They said it couldn’t be done,” he told The Mercury in 2006. “They said that about football, they said that about enrollment ... when somebody says that it can’t be done, that’s when we get moving,” Wefald said.
Wefald was known for being out and about talking with people rather than at his desk. In fact, he was known for having an impeccably clean work space, where no task languished for more than a day. Wefald said he liked to empower people to make decisions, which helped get things done.
During Wefald’s tenure, the university added more than 2.2 million square feet of new buildings, including the addition to Hale Library, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art and the K-State Alumni Center. As K-State’s president, he helped philanthropy increase from $6 million a year to nearly $100 million annually and research funding grew from $18 million annually to nearly $134 million.
Wefald was also thought to be instrumental in Manhattan’s selection as the site of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, an animal disease research facility that’s nearly complete.
But one of his most important acts was hiring Bill Snyder as coach of the football team in 1988.
Snyder, who was head coach from 1989 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2018, famously engineered the greatest turnaround in the history of college football. The team had only been to one bowl game in its history and had the worst record in Division 1-A at the time. Under Snyder, the Wildcats became a team that expected to go to a bowl game every year. K-State won two Big 12 championships and a No.-1 ranking in 1998.
When Snyder retired the first time, K-State hired Ron Prince, then Krause infamously gave him a secret extra buyout deal that remained a stain on Wefald’s legacy, even though there’s never been any evidence Wefald knew of that deal. When Prince left, K-State hired Snyder back, who once again built a winning program.
That success had untold impact not only the university but the economy of Manhattan and the state.
Snyder gave his condolences for the Wefald family in a statement from the university.
“Jon was not only a very special leader of Kansas State University but also a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jon was a major part of the reason we came to Manhattan. He was always so very determined to assist our program and all other programs — athletic and academic — to become the very best they could be. He and his wife, Ruth Ann, cared about people — students, faculty, staff and community — and were always seeking ways to be of help. Their commitment to the university is unparalleled.”
Wefald presidency was the second-longest tenure in the 159-year history of the university. Only James McCain, president for 25 years, lasted longer.
“K-State has had some really great presidents,” Wefald previously said. “You want to leave it in better shape than it was when you started, in all facets. I think we transformed K-State from a rural, agrarian institution into a major university on the national and international landscape.”
In 2017, K-State named a new residence hall for him.
“This is spectacular,” he said during a tour with The Mercury shortly after the building was complete. “It could be the most extraordinary special residence hall up and down the Great Plains. From Texas all the way to Minnesota. It’s that unique.”
Wefald was at his home at Bay Lake, Minnesota, with Ruth Ann, but was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, where he died. Other survivors include their sons, Andy Wefald of Manhattan; and Skipp Wefald of Miami Beach, Florida.
Skipp Wefald said the family planned a service in Manhattan. Plans are pending.