Residents donated more than $780,000 to local nonprofit organizations during the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s eighth annual Grow Green Match Day fundraiser on Wednesday.
According to the fundraiser’s live counter, more than 65 organizations received 4,248 gifts totaling $781,157.
After officials calculate matching funds, the final total is expected to be more than $1 million, surpassing last year’s final total of $750,000.
The foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund received 284 gifts, more than any other participating organization, at $69,910. This fund is receiving a 100% match, provided by the foundation’s grant fund and the Howe Family Foundation. The money will be distributed to various organizations directly helping those affected by the pandemic in the long term.
Following behind the recovery fund, Sheperd’s Crossing received 273 gifts at $51,500; the Crisis Center’s New Shelter Fund received 172 gifts at $46,902; the Flint Hills Breadbasket received 218 gifts totaling $43,415; and Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice received 169 gifts totaling $37,652.
In a video, Vern Henricks, GMCF president and CEO, thanked participating donors and nonprofits, as well as the Howe Family Foundation and GMCF’s grant fund for providing the 100% match for the COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
GMCF provided a 50% match for each gift between $25 and $1,000, which will be put in the organization’s endowed fund. The raised money from donations will go directly to the organizations to help with immediate operating costs or needs.
Donors had to give online or by check this year because of coronavirus-related health precautions.
The event typically has an in-person donation component.