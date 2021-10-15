K-State announced its slate of homecoming activities, which will be Oct. 24-30.
The K-State Alumni Association and Student Homecoming Committee on Friday announced this year’s theme: “Lights, Camera, ’Cats!”
The week marks K-State’s 106th homecoming celebration.
Homecoming is a universitywide celebration sponsored by the K-State Alumni Association.
“Homecoming for many K-Staters is a time to come back to Manhattan and celebrate what we love most about our university,” said Tamie Redding, associate director of alumni programs for the Alumni Association. “We look forward to Wildcats of all ages joining us for yet another spirit-filled Homecoming week celebrating the K-State family.”
All homecoming events are open to the public. For the most updated information, visit k-state.com/Homecoming. The schedule of events is as follows (all events and times are subject to change):
Sunday, Oct. 24
9 a.m.: Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Run/Walk, K-State Alumni Center: Students, alumni and community members may run or walk through campus in the annual Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, which benefits the Pawnee Mental Health Services. (There is also a virtual 5K option that can be completed anywhere.)
Noon to 2 p.m.: Spirit Signs Contest, Coffman Commons across from Hale Library. Spirit Signs will be displayed on campus all week.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Sidewalk Chalking Contest, Bosco Student Plaza.
8 p.m.: Pant the Chant, Bramlage Coliseum: Homecoming groups perform original spirit cheers.
Also: Coloring contest winners (grades K-6) will be displayed at Manhattan Town Center all week.
Monday, Oct. 25
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Paint the ’Ville, Aggieville: Campus organizations and pairings will paint windows all day Monday. Check out their creative windows all week long.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
8 p.m.: Wildcat Request Live, Bramlage Coliseum: This lip sync and dance competition showcases fraternity and sorority Homecoming pairings.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
6-8 p.m.: Children’s Carnival, K-State Student Union: Open to Manhattan and surrounding communities.
Thursday, Oct. 28
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: K-State Student Ambassador Elections: students can vote online at k-state.com/StudentAmbassadors.
6:30 p.m.: K-State volleyball vs. Texas Tech, Bramlage Coliseum.
7 p.m.: K-State soccer vs. Iowa State, Buser Family Park.
Friday, Oct. 29
3-5 p.m.: Trick-or-Treat in Aggieville.
5 p.m.: Homecoming Parade: The parade route begins at Manhattan Town Center and will run along Poyntz Avenue from Third Street to 11th Street, then heads north along 11th until reaching Moro Street then going through Aggieville concluding at City Park.
6:30 p.m.: Homecoming Pep Rally, Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park (following the parade at approximately 6:30 p.m.).
6:30 p.m.: K-State volleyball vs. Texas Tech, Bramlage Coliseum.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Time TBD: K-State vs. TCU Homecoming football game, Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
A pregame celebration will begin two hours prior to kickoff in Cat Town, on the south side of the west parking lot at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Cost to attend is $20 for ages 21 and up and $12 for ages 3-20. Reservations for the pregame are required and are due by Sunday, Oct. 24. Purchase tickets at k-state.com/homecomingpregame.
The winning Spirit Signs will be displayed at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. During the game the new Student Ambassadors will be announced and the Homecoming Committee members will be recognized.