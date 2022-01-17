The Manhattan community is invited to a series of conversations to discuss potential new uses for a portion of the Manhattan High School East Campus building.
An in-person dialogue is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the building on 901 Poyntz Ave. A virtual conversation via Zoom will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29.
Residents are invited to attend the community conversations to mull ideas for how to use a middle section of the building, including the cafeteria, kitchen, restrooms and two nearby classrooms.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas awarded the Manhattan-Ogden School District a Healthy Kansas grant to facilitate the dialogue sessions in conjunction with the K-State Institute for Civil Discourse and Democracy.
The institute said one possible use for the space is a central site for Common Table to provide community meals. Right now, the meal sites rotate each day throughout different churches in Manhattan.
District officials and Manhattan Area Technical College administrators have expressed a desire to adapt the building into a career and technical academy for high school students to transition into a technical career straight from high school. Construction crews are renovating and adding to the MHS West Campus building to incorporate freshmen into the main campus by this fall, which will leave the 901 Poyntz facility open for new uses.
Following the initial meetings in January, a second round of dialogues will take place in-person from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19. People interested in attending the community conversations are asked to RSVP online at k-state.edu/icdd.