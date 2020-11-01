After working with disadvantaged folks through First Presbyterian Church and volunteering, Scott Voos became familiar with how confusing it can be to navigate the resources that help people get back on their feet.
“When you’re in a state of being down on your luck, a lot of times you don’t have the mental capacity to take everything in, and everything becomes panicked and hurried, so I was just growing in my knowledge that it’s hard to navigate the system and complete all the paperwork that is needed,” Voos said. “You need all the documents, a driver’s license, Social Security card, birth certificates and financial records in order to acquire public or low-income housing. Well, a lot of times people don’t have that — either they’ve lost it, they’re homeless or they don’t have the technology to print out things, so it just becomes incredibly burdensome.”
That knowledge inspired Voos to establish Be Able at 205 S. Fourth St. It is a community center aiming to help those struggling with money, homelessness, unemployment and more. Staff members provide free support and connect people to area services that can directly help them.
The center held its official public open house last week, though it has been operating quietly for nearly two months, growing by word-of-mouth.
Voos, executive director, and Stephanie Grynkiewicz, a board member, said sifting through all the different social services in town can be overwhelming, especially if someone is not sure where to start.
“What we’re finding out is there’s a lot of misconceptions and difficulty in accessing (services),” Voos said. “... People just get overwhelmed or they hear bad things, so we’re here to clear it up and give them a second perspective on how to go about things. … We’re truly the gap catchers because there’s tons of fantastic social services organizations here in town. A lot of people have success and take advantage of those, but there’s still a lot of other people who, for whatever reason, have fallen through the cracks and they can’t access them.”
Through one-on-one coaching and guidance, Grynkiewicz said Be Able aims to lay out all the resources for people, so they can eventually help themselves.
“The ultimate goal and the greatest thing that can happen to any of us is to see individuals who maybe think that there’s not a place for them in society, they’re not capable of holding a job or functioning in a manner where they could be independent and pay their own bills or have a home, and be able to provide a space, community and resources to help people get to that next level so that they equip themselves,” she said.
Be Able already has become partners with several social service organizations, including Shepherd’s Crossing, Manhattan Emergency Shelter and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.
With the help of an unnamed donor, Voos said he was able to secure the space in downtown, which is near many social service organizations they aim to connect people with.
The open space at the center provides seating for people to rest and do activities, free WiFi and coffee.
In the long term, Grynkiewicz said the staff would like to offer more community activities and educational programs on life skills, as well as in-house laundry services and showers. She said Be Able could always use donations and volunteers.
Voos said while forming strong relationships and trust with those who come to Be Able for support is important, he ultimately wants to help people get to a point where their services are no longer needed and can give back themselves.
“When somebody walks out of here, I want them to feel like something’s possible, whatever that may be,” Voos said. “Even if in that day or moment they were here, like they witnessed something. We have a wall of achievement with people’s names and what they accomplished — maybe they see that and get a spark of hope. … You never know what little thing can plant a seed of possibility.”
Be Able is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.