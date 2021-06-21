A crowd of people walked together along Yuma Street under a bright sun with warm temperatures Saturday morning. A few people beat drums, others linked arms with one another and some even made new friends Saturday as community members gathered to commemorate Juneteenth, which celebrates the freeing of enslaved African Americans.
“Let us recognize, embrace and celebrate the African American freedom, our families, our heritage and the becoming of our ancestors’ dream,” said Daphne Maxwell, a community activist from Junction City and a former representative of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Fort Riley led the annual Unity Walk from Long’s Park. After arriving to the Douglass Activity Center, people busted out dance moves to the “Electric Slide,” which Betti O, Manhattan Juneteenth planning committee member, called the Juneteenth Slide.
“We’re all out here, and we’re family now,” Betti O said. “So whether you dance or think you can dance or wanna dance, we want you out here on the basketball court. It’s a way of picking up a date, it’s a way of having a good time. It’s a way of getting people to support what you are going to do as far as athletics. Come on, you might even meet someone new.”
Spirits were high as the community gathered to celebrate and honor the 31st celebration of the Juneteenth holiday in Manhattan at the Douglass Activity Center, at 925 Yuma St, this weekend. This year’s theme for the holiday was “United in History and Hope.”
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act last week, establishing it as a federal holiday. The holiday celebrates the arrival of Union troops on June 19, 1865, to emancipate slaves in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Civil War ended.
“Well, there’s always going to be work that needs to be done, but it was something that needed to be done a long time ago,” said Dave Baker, director of the Douglass Center. “So now that it is done, we just can’t rest because it’s official, we have to continue to build on it and do things to bring people together and make things the same for everyone. We’re still not there, but we’re farther along than we were.
In addition to dancing, food, an art auction and other activities, officials revealed the new mural at the center called “Triumphant,” honoring the African American community, painted by Wichita native EuGene Vidal Byrd III, who now lives in Atlanta. Byrd worked on the mural last month.
The art piece depicts Benjamin “Pap” Singleton, an activist who helped establish African American communities in Kansas. It also features Exodusters migrating to Kansas, a graduate, a soldier from World War II and protests against police brutality in 2020.
“The mural honors the strength, pain, joy, faith, knowledge, sacrifice and perseverance of the Black residents of Manhattan, Kansas from past to present,” said Constance Birdsong, Douglass Center advisory board member.
Baker said the coming together of the community for this year’s holiday was unbelievable.
“It’s just been phenomenal and I think a great thing for this community and hopefully we’ll continue to bring people together and just make this a better place for all,” Baker said.