One hundred sixty-two properties in the rural areas of Riley County will soon have new addresses.
Riley County commissioners on Monday approved a committee renaming and renumbering private roads in unincorporated parts of the county. The point is to improve the response by emergency services.
The commission established the Next Generation 911 committee, which is in charge of the name changes, in 2017.
Joshua Gering, assistant director of Riley County EMS, said workers rely heavily on addresses being gridded the same way.
“... So we know what side of the road to look at when we’re responding to a call. … and generally where up on the road the location might be,” he said. “Deviating from that would certainly set up a situation where we would be looking at the wrong side of the road or driving down the wrong path.”
The changes would affect 57 roads, nine of which have already been changed. Those roads have 162 properties with 35 already being done.
The committee was in the process of renaming and renumbering a private road off Anderson Avenue last year, but efforts stalled after some residents objected.
John Ford, county commission chairman, said he was not aware of the breadth of the issue at the time and thought it only affected a few addresses.
“Given all the other dynamics now (with) further clarification of the entire process, I realize we’re going to have to act on this one,” Ford said. “We have a duty and responsibility to do this. It’s going to come with some heartache, so get ready for that, but it’s going to be necessary in terms of being able to accurately and effectively provide critical and emergency services and that’s something we are duly responsible for.”
Amanda Seller, Riley County planning and development director and member of the committee, said it will send letters to affected residents and property owners of the need for renaming or renumbering and include information on how to provide input. They will have 30 days to agree to the changes or submit a petition. After that, the committee and county commission will hold a public hearing on the matter.