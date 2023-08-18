MHS East Campus will soon be called Lincoln Education Center.
The USD 383 school board on Wednesday discussed renovations to the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave., and approved new angled parking.
The building was previously the ninth-grade center, but this fall those students will be at the West Campus, so now there’s just one unified high school.
The former East Campus will serve several uses for the district; it’s set to house administrative offices, FIT Closet, school board meeting room and a community space that will host Common Table meals.
Part of the building will remain open for future needs.
Administrators are expected to move into the building by next fall.
Reid said the committee tasked with renaming the building settled on Lincoln Education Center.
“We want to make sure Manhattan-Ogden is in that name as well, in some capacity,” he said. “It was originally Bluemont High School and changed to Lincoln High School. I really thought the discussion pointed to connecting the future with the past.”
A formal resolution on the name change will go before the board at a future meeting.
The board at Wednesday’s meeting unanimously approved a $108,000 change order to renovations at East Campus. The total cost is now $9.2 million.
The change includes angled parking stalls along the east side of 10th Street between Pierre and Houston Streets.
Board members said this would cost considerably less than the previous option, which was a lot at the southeast corner of Ninth and Houston streets.