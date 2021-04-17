Manhattan city commissioners will review the first three articles of the Manhattan Development Code.
The commission’s legislative session Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Staffers have updated this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning and subdivision regulations into one document.
This is the first of several meetings to review changes to the code. Additionally, this is the first time staff members will present the code to the commission since before the pandemic; the outbreak halted the initial roll-out in 2019.
Specific sections commissioners will look at include residential development types, district conversion and the structure of the code.
Manhattan assistant director of community development Chad Bunger is seeking feedback from commissioners on the topic Tuesday. It’s a discussion item, so commissioners will not take any formal action.
Additionally, commissioners will hear an update on the CrossroadsMHK strategic plan. Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government.
Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager, will present data received from the public in the first round of engagement.
In January, Manhattan city commissioners approved an agreement capped at $125,000 for the plan.