Manhattan city commissioners suggested figuring out drainage issue in Aggieville before beginning new infrastructure projects.
Officials from Olsson, a landscaping and architecture design studio, gave an update Tuesday on the Aggiville infrastructure being built on 12th and Laramie streets and the alley between Rally House and Goodcents.
They presented two different concepts on 12th Street based on public feedback they received during a public forum on Dec. 12.
Both concepts will have outdoor dining zones, planted trees, and pick-up and drop-off areas for Uber, Lyft, and other drivers.
One concept has an overhead structure to provide an area for outdoor performances. The other concept would have a different visual approach on the ground to break up space so it doesn’t look like a road. It wouldn’t have a shaded area, but it would have string lights.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $8 million. Once the final designs are complete, BHS Construction will approach the city with the exact cost of the project in the fall.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she liked the outdoor eating spots but asked how the trees will impact drainage since Aggieville already has stormwater and drainage issues.
Mark Bachamp, a consultant from Olson, said the company hasn’t designed the stormwater system yet.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl asked if it would be better to build the stormwater system first and then deal with the landscape.
“You want the aesthetics to be pleasing and look nice then deal with the pipes,” Bachamp said. “I would not want to design the stormwater system first.”
Commissioner John Matta said he likes the concept with the overhead structure better, but he doesn’t have a problem with the other concept.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he doesn’t like the overhead structure.
Commissioner Linda Morse said the two concepts are similar, and the city needs to figure out the stormwater drainage.
Aggieville is undergoing a number of changes, including “Midtown Development,” a $53.9 million project with retail and office space at the corner of 12th and Laramie streets.
Back 9 Development is creating the five-story, 139,150-square-foot building on a former city-owned parking lot behind Kite’s.