The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed KSU Foundation’s request for $30 million in industrial revenue bonds to expand its office park.
The approval also includes a five-year 100% tax abatement with the potential for an additional 100% abatement for the next five years.
In December, KSU Foundation presented the commission with a 10-year abatement request along with the $30 million in bonds, but commissioners tabled it because they were wary about committing to the 10-year abatement.
For the first five years, the foundation will have 100% abatement. From year six through 10, the city will factor in capital investment, wages and jobs when considering whether to provide a 100% abatement. By year six, the foundation expects 100 new jobs.
“My only concern is the year six through 10,” Mayor Mark Hatesohl said. “Fifty percent is based on investment. Fifty percent is performance-based.”
The foundation plans to construct another building at its office park in the Edge District at 1960 Kimball Ave. This is the third phase of the K-State Office Park project, with Phase 1 completed in October 2015 and Phase 2 completed in August 2018.
The foundation is requesting the abatement period — likely from 2025 to 2034 — to start once construction is complete. The anticipated value of a full 10-year tax abatement is projected to be $3.65 million or $365,000 annually.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked about donations for the building.
“It will 100% be privately funded,” deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she was concerned that the city government is the only entity involved.
“I want the county to step forward, too,” Morse said. “Riley County needs to step up with regard to the economic development needs in the community. They are benefitting and not putting anything in.”
Hatesohl said the foundation has its eyes on the county to help with some of its agricultural facilities.
Development code
The commission also passed changes to the Manhattan Development code with a 4-1 vote. Morse voted no, saying she wanted to table it to a different date to get a better understanding of the contents.
The city government overhauled the code a year ago, and these latest changes are mostly the tying up of loose ends.
They include correction of errors, removal of redundancies, and additions of citations and cross-references. One of the main changes was to the floodplain regulations. The new requirement calls for the lowest floor of a mobile home being one foot above the FEMA base flood elevation.
“I think it would be appropriate to move it to a later date so we can have some real community discussion on the topic,” Morse said.
John Adams, assistant director of community development, said the changes make the code more effective and easier to use. He said little has changed from the original adoption.
Hatesohl asked if the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board took a look at the changes and if it had agreed with them. Adams said yes.
Representatives from Redbud Estates, a mobile home community, requested lower changes to the floodplain regulations on Jan. 12 during a public hearing to the Manhattan Urban Area Planning board meeting.
“The standard here was to keep flood water out of any building, and it does that,” commissioner Wynn Butler said. “I don’t see a problem with it, but it’s just a technical thing on where you measure it from.”
Morse asked if the mobile homes that are being affected by the code change were affected by the 2018 flood.
“Not that I’m aware of,” Adams said.