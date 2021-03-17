Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he likely had the coronavirus but wasn’t aware of it at the time.
“I may have had mild symptoms for a day and half,” he said. “I don’t remember. It wasn’t enough to get excited about.”
Hatesohl, 60, revealed Tuesday during the commission meeting he recently had a blood test that indicated a past coronavirus infection.
He told The Mercury the news “was kind of a surprise that way.” Hatesohl said he felt mildly ill in early January, but he never had enough symptoms to think he had the virus.
Hatesohl told The Mercury that he had donated blood to the Red Cross about three weeks ago. When he checked his blood report 10 days ago, it was positive for coronavirus antibodies.
Hatesohl added he has no underlying health condition and is “healthy as a horse.”
Because Hatesohl did not realize he had coronavirus, he did not quarantine; he said he rested. The commissioner never took a coronavirus test because he did not realize he had the virus until the report came back.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Hatesohl, who is a chiropractor, recommended zinc, vitamins D and C and magnesium supplements to help the body fight coronavirus.
“And instead of worrying about dying from COVID, which isn’t going to happen, let’s do what you can to make yourself a little bit healthier, boost your immune system, and then nobody has to worry if somebody around them is not wearing a mask anymore because you are safeguarded by your own immunity,” he said.
The Riley County Health Department has reported 35 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started last March with 6,721 total cases. John Hopkins University reported 2.67 million coronavirus-related deaths globally and 537,747 coronavirus deaths in the United States as of Wednesday.
The National Institutes of Health says currently there isn’t any known agent that can be administered before exposure to prevent the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks in public settings.
Hatesohl has consistently voted against mandating mask wearing, including Tuesday’s extension of the citywide mask mandate through May 16.
Last April, Hatesohl referred to the coronavirus as “a version of the cold” and expressed his frustration with the statewide stay-at-home order in place at the time.
“And I’m almost to the point where it’s like, let’s everybody get the damn thing and get it over with so that we have the immunity, so we can get back to living,” Hatesohl said at the time.
Hatesohl is not the only commissioner who has dealt with the coronavirus.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook notified city administrators about his positive test result on Oct. 22. Estabrook, 37, began self quarantining Oct. 17, which was the same day he started experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. He said he has no underlying health conditions. His isolation period ended Oct. 31.