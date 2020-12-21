Riley County Commissioner John Ford on Monday questioned the health department’s decision in keep coronavirus outbreak information secret.
Ford asked Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, if her department had worked on or clarified the new outbreak policy; the department decided to stop reporting outbreaks to the public earlier this month. Ford said he received several emails over the weekend on the subject.
“It seems to be a pretty large topic of discussion currently,” he said.
Ford said he didn’t know how to remedy the situation.
“This is kind of a major challenge with just all the information in general and contact tracing and what it’s showing and not showing,” Ford said.
Gibbs said she has not changed the policy. She is sending outbreak information to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which is running behind.
Gibbs said she don’t want to deter people from going to a certain place if there was an outbreak there, such as a hospital or medical facility.
“That’s not what we want,” Gibbs said. “We still want people to seek healthcare when they need it.”
Chairman Marvin Rodriguez said Ford asked a good question. Commissioner Ron Wells said he heard a little bit about the health department change. He said “a lot of it’s coming from our whiner-in-chief at the local paper,” referring to Ned Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Mercury.
More than 1,000 tested for COVID
With a week before Christmas, 1,028 people obtained a coronavirus test in Riley County at three days of free events last week.
The health department tested 516 people at Thursday at CiCo Park. Healthcare provider WellHealth and KDHE tested 512 people on Friday and Saturday. WellHealth and KDHE started administering free tests to the public Friday.
The week before Thanksgiving, medical staff tested 1,500 people at two free events.
Riley County could receive more coronavirus vaccines as early as Tuesday, Gibbs said.
The mobile trailer, which will serve as a place for testing and vaccinations, is at the health department, Gibbs said. In August, the commission approved the purchase of a mobile swab station for $25,000.
Additionally, commissioners Monday evaluated Michael Boller, noxious weed director, and Pat Collins/Russel Stukey, emergency management directors.
The commission conducted executive sessions evaluating other department heads last week, including Amanda Smeller, planning/special projects director, Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department and David Adams, EMS director.
These department head evaluations are routine at the end of the year.