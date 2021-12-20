Riley County commissioners are considering adding emergency medical services employees in Leonardville to better address north Riley County.
David Adams, Riley County EMS director, on Monday gave commissioners options to consider for placing EMS crews for the north part of the county. Previously, commissioners discussed a new facility in Leonardville for north Riley County, but Monday’s discussion involved plans for utilizing an existing county fire station in Leonardville.
Adams proposed placing two new employees at the Leonardville fire station and providing them with the equipment they need to provide emergency medical services. The new equipment would be a vehicle, sirens, lights, radios, cardiac monitor and CPR device. The employees would work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to respond to calls from north Riley County residents.
Officials said they have 21 calls to north Riley County per month.
Russel Stukey, emergency management director for Riley County, said Leonardville is probably the most centralized location to place EMS employees for north county services.
Stukey said the county could downsize from three fire vehicles to two at the Leonardville fire station to allow space for an EMS vehicle or add a bay to the University Park station and move a vehicle from Leonardville to that location.
Commissioners agreed to look into the options.
Commissioner John Ford told Adams they would like to see final pricing before deciding. Ford said he’s fine with the options Adams presented Tuesday, but he isn’t in favor of adding a new facility for north Riley County.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said he was willing to look at the alternatives, but he will not count out the possibility of a new station in north Riley County.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she likes the idea of using the existing fire station.
“We need to do something in the north county, so this seems like a good alternative,” she said.
Commissioners also received a bid from Summit Truck Company in Kansas City for two tandem axle dump trucks, with plows and salt spreaders. The total cost of the big trucks and equipment is $468,042. Commissioners didn’t vote on the bid Monday.