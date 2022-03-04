Leonardville will be the home for the north Riley County ambulance station.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved sending out requests for qualifications for designing the new station. They also approved purchasing about $364,900 in equipment for the Leonardville station. This included a new ambulance for $302,000, a cardiac monitor for $41,000, a CPR device for $15,900 and ambulance radios for $6,000.
Riley County EMS director David Adams suggested Randolph or Leonardville for the new ambulance station.
Adams said the Leonardville location would cover cities Riley, Randolph and Leonardville.
Adams projects response times will be a maximum of 32 minutes to the far northwest corner of the county. He said the Leonardville site has the greatest impact in reducing response time to the central areas of north Riley County, which historically has higher call volumes.
Commissioner John Ford sided with the Leonardville site because of future growth in the area and it’s going to serve more people.
The commission didn’t select an exact location in Leonardville, but commissioner Greg McKinley said pubic works has land near U.S. 24 that could be used for the station.
McKinley said the Leonardville site does the most good for the most people.
Adams said a site in Randolph would’ve had the greatest impact on time reduction for the northernmost part of Riley County, which according to Adams, historically has the lengthiest response times.
The Leonardville station will have a space for an ambulance, ancillary equipment, living quarters, a common area, offices, and storage. Commissioner Kathryn Focke suggested adding a multi-use space that can be used for classes and training, which the commission approved.
Public works director John Ellerman expects to receive submissions on March 24, review them on March 31, and recommend an architect to the board April 21.
After years of complaints from north Riley County residents about ambulance services, discussions in addressing the issue have picked up in recent months.
Last month, a couple hundred residents filled the Leonardville Community Building, and some told stories about what they said is a long-standing issue of excessive wait times for ambulances.
On Feb. 17, the commission agreed to setting up interim services at the Leonardville fire station while a permanent solution is being addressed.
Officials expect that starting in the summer, the paramedics will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.