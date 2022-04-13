The Manhattan city government appears ready to move forward with raises for its employees after commissioners on Tuesday gave their informal OK.
Based on a consultant’s recommendation, city administrators support giving raises to 77% of city government employees, which would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.
The city hired Allen Gibbs Houlik (AGH) of Wichita to conduct a total rewards study to examine compensation for Manhattan government employees compared to other private and government agencies in the area.
Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get a 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.
On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of the pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.
The commission didn’t vote on the increases during the work session. Officials have scheduled the first reading for a new salary ordinance with the raises for the commission’s next meeting on April 19.
City administrators recommend moving forward with a full implementation, starting June 26.
Commissioner John Matta’s challenge to administrators was to produce tangible results that community members would see.
“It’s really a challenge to the management of the city that we’re going to give you these resources,” Matta said. “You’ve got some great people. We give you the pay and everything else. What are you going to do with it? What efficiencies are we going to see? What is that better service we are going to see?”
Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager, said he should consider the consequences of not moving forward with the pay increases. “You got experience walking out the door,” he said. “You’re then trying to replace it with people who don’t have the experience.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he was concerned that the study didn’t not sufficiently compare city government pay with the pay offered by the Riley County government.
“We’re competing with Riley County,” he said. “I think we lost last year a couple of drivers in public works because they paid a little bit more.”
Carrie Cox of AGH said not all Riley County positions were factors when making comparisons.
She acknowledged that her company specifically compared city finance employees to Riley County finance employees because of a request from the city finance department.
The city conducted its last pay study in 2014. Officials didn’t implement all of the potential pay increases.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the city government has commissioned pay studies previously. He said the problem is typically that attempts to phase it in stop before full implementation.
“Yeah, it’s a big hit, but I think this is the one time we can maybe actually do it right,” Hatesohl said, mentioning the available money that the city has.
Hilgers went over the budget, saying the city has about $8.5 million to $9 million in available cash in the general fund because of a previous hiring freeze, coronavirus-relief federal funds, and savings in 2020 and 2021.
Hilgers said federal funds give the city another financial approach that can create a cushion for the city government. But he said administrators aren’t suggesting using the federal money for the salary increase.
“What this does is it gives us, again, a lot of flexibility and a lot of cushions to remain aggressive with how we’ve been approaching a lot of ventures within the city,” he said.
Mayor Linda Morse said the commission appreciates city government employees and thinks they do a really good job.
The city government has 402 full-time positions authorized, but there are about 36 vacancies. The pay study didn’t include about 80 fire department employees who are a part of the local union, which negotiates their pay with the city government.