City officials are considering creating a foundation to support the parks and recreation department. That was one of several solutions posed Tuesday to solve the department’s recent struggles.
The Manhattan City Commission and parks and rec advisory board are looking to outside entities to increase funding for the parks and recreation department. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, they identified three possible funding sources: sponsorships, partnerships and a foundation similar to Friends of Sunset Zoo, which is an entity separate from the city government.
The department recently has been under fire because of budget and staffing problems that officials said would mean cutting youth and adult sports programs.
The parks and recreation budget for 2021 was $9.9 million, and it increased by about $400,000 over each of the previous two years. The department ultimately spent $8.046 million in 2021. In July, the commission rejected a 0.25% sales tax measure to increase funding for the parks and recreation department.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is composed of chairman Ed Klimek, Sue Maes, Karla Hagemeister, Nick Lander, Marcia Rozell, Dave Schafer and Christine Weixelman.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to talk with Vern Henricks of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to discuss a nonprofit entity that would help financially support parks and rec programs that city dollars cannot cover.
“In my mind, one of the goals the commission should set is (having) that foundation in place by the middle of next year,” Butler said.
Maes said there needs to be a careful balance between what people expect out of the city and what they expect out of a foundation.
City manager Ron Fehr said the commission and board need to decide whether the foundation would operate independently or be affiliated with the city.
Klimek said he wants the foundation to be separate from the city.
“People are more willing to give to a foundation, and they know exactly where their money is going, versus giving it to a city government entity,” Klimek said.
City commissioner John Matta said he wants to hold staff more accountable and wants to set a deadline to ensure it happens.
Schafer said he thinks there is already a motivated group of citizens who would start a foundation.
“We are looking at a model that is independent of the parks and recreation board and is independent of the city government,” Hagemeister said.
Sponsorships
Both entities also want to look at sponsorships for the department.
Klimek said people would step up and buy sponsorships.
“Many parks and recreation (departments) across the county sell sponsorships for their programs, their facilities,” he said. “We have been very, very lax in that, and we didn’t take that opportunity.”
He further said that with the new recreation facilities, the city missed out on sponsorship opportunities that could have helped with operational costs.
Interim parks and recreation director Wyatt Thompson said there are links on the parks and rec website for being a sponsor, but historically, getting sponsorships is the recreation supervisor’s job to pursue support. He said the department has had varying levels of success with sponsorships.
Officials also discussed partnerships. The parks and recreation department is already partnered with the Manhattan-Ogden school district and the local Boys and Girls Club.
Weixelman, a member of the USD 383 school board, said there could be an opportunity for the school district and parks and recreation department to help out with intramural sports for 6th-9th graders.
Butler said that would be a great opportunity to get kids more involved in youth sports.
“I do think there are other kids who want to be active that maybe don’t have that opportunity,” Weixelman said, referring to kids not making the cut for school teams but still wanting to play.
Increased costs
Officials also discussed reasons for problems with the department.
Fehr said increased operational costs, including the three new recreation centers, have led to a need for more parks and recreation funding.
Fehr said when the rec centers were built, the city was under the impression that the schools would use a portion of the rec centers during the day, and the full centers would be available to the public in the evening and on weekends, which would have saved the city money.
In fact, Fehr said the facilities are open 12 to 14 hours a day, and the city has incurred larger cost than expected.
Furthermore, Fehr said the city built the facilities at a higher standard than originally desired because the public wanted them that way.
Klimek said that with all the things discussed, he wants a number for what it’s going to take to run the whole department.
The department’s funding sources include the city government’s general fund and revenues from special alcohol tax and quality of life sales tax also go to the department.
Butler said he’s never a fan of raising the property tax rate, but parks and recreation could be a reason to do it.
“But here’s a case, where can a case be made, to say that there’s not enough there to run parks and rec, and the citizens want to run parks and rec, and therefore we need to raise property tax,” Butler said.
Staffing
Thompson told The Mercury that all seven divisions in the department have vacancies. He didn’t say how many.
“The goal is to rebuild and recharge, that we can build it back to where it’s been before, and that’s the vision we are moving forward with,” Fehr said.
Butler said the Flint Hills Volunteer Center could help fill employee gaps.
Rozell said partnerships with the school district and having extra volunteers and sports are great, but there must be staff members to do it. Rozell said the city does need the recreation leagues for children to try different sports.
Hagemiester reiterated how vital staff is, saying activities can’t operate solely on volunteers. “The ability for us to make concrete plans depends on the stability of the programming we’re looking at,” Hagemiester said. “So those things don’t happen when we are relying upon a volunteer force to sufficiently, stably, reliably provide those services.”
Thompson reported to the commission and the board that the department has filled multiple positions:
- Marketing specialist Lauren Lohfink on Aug 1.
- Recreation superintendent Chris Curtis on Aug 15.
- Three recreation coordinators; two started on Aug. 15 and Monday, respectively, and one will begin on Sept. 6.
The department is also actively interviewing for recreation supervisors, recreation center seasonal support, facilities seasonal, and park maintenance seasonal jobs. Other positions advertised are senior administrative assistant for the parks department and custodian.
Programs
The commission and advisory board also talked about program elimination.
Mayor Linda Morse said she would like a report of what programs have been lost.
Butler said the fear of privatization of sports programs was that people thought the city was going to be left with only traveling leagues. He said that was not intended.
Rozell said she doesn’t want to lose kids who don’t want to do club sports or don’t have the finances for them. She wants to keep recreational leagues.
Klimek said the problem with private leagues is that the city government has no say. He said the adult softball league is collapsing because of little oversight.
“We have to find partners, but not wash our hands of it,” he said. “We still have a responsibility to the public to offer these programs.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the city needs to keep up with the evolution of sports rather than keeping the same sports because it’s what the city has always done.
“Should something fall off the radar, I think that’s when we have evaluate why is this sport going away and why do we need to pick it up if nobody wants to?” Reddi said.
Lander said the city needs to pay attention to the dilution of sports because he said last year he paid $40 for his daughter to play volleyball, and she got to play seven games with two staff, one official, and a scorekeeper. This year, he paid the same amount, but she will only play four games, and there is only one official, and parents are scorekeeping.
“We do have an obligation to lift this thing up and that we promote the city staff to get us where need to be,” Klimek said.