The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved raises for 77% of city government employees with implementation broken into phases over 2.5 years.
In a first reading, on April 19, the commission passed the updated classification and compensation system recommended by AGH Consulting with a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta initially voted against it, but changed their votes Tuesday after receiving additional details and clarification.
For the final vote, administrators provided commissioners with information on the phasing of the salary implementation.
Butler said he sat down with a local business person whom he did not name. That person explained to Butler that the recommendations and alignments received were not extravagant.
“My expectation is that the staff will continue working on efficiencies so that we can afford to pay the salaries and keep our budget within the realm of our revenue without going crazy raising taxes either directly or indirectly,” he said.
Matta said he wants citizens to see the tangible results of increasing salaries for city employees.
“I think our team needs to have a plan of how we translate this big investment into benefits that the regular person would see,” Matta said.
Meeting documents show that salaries with an increase of $20,000 or below per year will receive the full adjustment at midyear 2022, which will impact 234 positions.
Salaries with an increase greater than $20,000 per year will receive phased adjustments. Of those, 12 salaries will receive a final adjustment between $2,000 and $8,000 in midyear 2023.
Also, three salaries increases over $30,000 will be split proportionally over two adjustments, one in midyear 2023 and the final adjustment in 2024. Under the proposed phasing, the full budget impact of increases would be in January 2025.
Based on a consultant’s recommendation, city administrators support giving raises to 77% of city government employees, which would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.
Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get an 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.
On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of the pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the city gets the crumbs for employees after everything else is paid. “By the time everybody else gets their hands on it, it leaves a small pile left for city staff to pay city employees with it,” Hatesohl said. “So now we actually have some money. I think it’s our turn to kinda catch that up.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said this is the right direction to go. She said if the city delays and prolongs the increases, it will be behind even more years.
Mayor Linda Morse said it’s been a long COVID pandemic and that it was hard to cover jobs as people left the community and took other jobs. “We have to take the opportunity, and I’m interested in doing that,” Morse said. “I want to compensate our employees for the stress they went through and performing the city services.”
In other business, commissioners also unanimously passed some amendments to the Manhattan development code. The amendments included restoring building coverage standards and prohibiting parking in front yards and adding in existing code that was left out in the new code.