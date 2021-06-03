A pair of Manhattan-Ogden school board candidates on Wednesday voiced support for a teacher training program meant to educate district staff on systemic racism.
Public comments dominated the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting Wednesday, as 22 people spoke to the board about a recently-considered program. The majority of the speakers voiced support for some form of culturally responsive teaching and learning for district educators.
Jayme Morris-Hardeman, a candidate in the USD 383 board election, said her professional experience working with children and families in vulnerable situations helps her understand the value of cultural training.
Morris-Hardeman is the executive director Thrive! Flint Hills, a nonprofit organization seeking to alleviate poverty. She is also an advocate supervisor at Sunflower CASA Project, working for victims of child abuse and neglect.
“We want kids to come to school and feel like they can make relationships with their teachers, and feel safe in their classrooms,” Morris-Hardeman said. “If you come to school and you feel different or not safe, you’re going to operate in a stress zone where you’re not going to learn.”
Teresa Parks — a USD 383 board election candidate and a local Black Lives Matter activist — said her time at Manhattan High School was “less than desirable” as a student and her four children all have shared with her “experiences that stem from ignorance.”
“Critical race theory is not about pointing fingers and making people feel guilty, it’s about giving people the tools to help address the issue,” Parks said. “If you don’t understand the cause of the problem, you’re just going to keep addressing the symptoms.”
USD 383's recent reversal on implementing teacher training seminars from consulting company BetterLesson has led to the community's response.
The board voted 4-1 to buy the seminars at its April 21 meeting with Darell Edie dissenting and Jurdene Coleman and Brandy Santos absent from the meeting. USD 383 administrators later withdrew the $61,500 purchase at their May 5 meeting.
USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade told The Mercury district officials were planning to use money from a certain account to pay for the BetterLesson seminars, but accountants in the district business office told administrators that purchase would “not be an appropriate use” of that money.
The upcoming Manhattan-Ogden school board primary on Aug. 3 will reduce the field of 10 to six. Half of the field has shared their opinion on the subject.
Along with Morris-Hardeman and Parks, board member Karla Hagemeister, who is seeking re-election, also supports the training. She voted in support of buying the seminars on April 21.
On the other side, candidates Carl Treece and Christine Weixelman have spoken out against the training.
Weixelman said Wednesday that she is "not naïve enough to think we don’t have issues with cultural differences in our community," but said she does not support the BetterLesson programming.
"I don't feel it's a good purchase, and I don't feel we should reduce cultural differences down to the color of people's skin," Weixelman said. "If elected, I want to represent those who feel they don’t have a voice yet."
Treece didn't speak Wednesday, but he spoke at the May 19 meeting. He told The Mercury he does not agree with the BetterLesson trainings, and said he believes people can “agree but disagree.”
An email circulated on May 16 by members of the Riley County Republican Party encouraged people to attend the May 19 board meeting to vocalize their concerns over the trainings. The email claimed the school board was spending money on “factually inaccurate and inflammatory social justice indoctrination of our children.” Nine people, including Treece, spoke at the May 19 meeting.
In response, the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice sent an email last week calling for people to attend the Wednesday's board meeting to show support for the trainings, and for speakers to give testimony on why the training tools are beneficial for teachers and students. About 70 people filled Robinson Education Center on Wednesday to support those speaking for or against the matter.
John Ball, chair of the Riley County Republican Party, said Wednesday the focus of the seminars is “not to teach diversity, but to divide us by race.” He said the board should “have objective proof that the program is effective at addressing the issue” before spending money on it.
Ball, and others against the training, reiterated the idea that it promotes a concept called critical race theory. Developed in the 1970s and 80s by legal scholars and civil rights activists, critical race theory is intended as an educational movement to help people recognize racism embedded in U.S. laws and how those laws affect people of color. Opponents of critical race theory say the concept actually inspires racism and division within a society.
Barbara Murphy said critical race theory “is Marxist at its root,” and that children don’t need to be “fitted with a lens that makes everything in our culture about race.”
Jodi O’Malley told board members she questions the motives of people who support the cultural training and critical race theory.
“The real question that administrators and the board need to answer is whether or not you endorse these kinds of methodologies in classrooms,” O’Malley said.
According to informational materials provided to the district by BetterLesson, the training helps teachers define and recognize systemic racism, point out inherent bias and privilege, and make their classrooms more welcoming to culturally diverse students. Some of the virtual seminar’s curriculum asks teachers to have their students brainstorm the “mainstream” views of children who may fit into marginalized groups and pick out the positive and negative stereotypes of each group. Another portion of the programming has teachers and students tallying the race and ethnicity of the main characters in library books and asking how the story portrays those characters who are non-white.
The only information board members received from district administrators about the virtual seminars was two pages included in the April 21 meeting packet. Representatives from BetterLesson have not responded to The Mercury's request for comment.
Kim Zito told board members a story from her childhood about a high school teacher who verbally discriminated against her because of her Asian appearance and heritage. She said that teacher would have benefited from some sort of cultural training.
“From my understanding, the board is trying to give teachers tools to make our schools and the world a better place,” Zito said.
Ava Reece, junior class president at Manhattan High School, said she advocates for a better future and learning environment for herself and her peers.
“I am 100% in support of providing teachers with the tools to learn about systemic racism,” Reece said. “Systemic racism exists whether or not its intentional.”
Lorenza Lockett, a professor in social work at K-State, said he is “tired of living the Black experience.”
“America has been too passive about this,” Lockett said. “It shouldn’t hurt to be Black in America.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman was emotional as she addressed fellow board members later in the meeting. She said she appreciated Lockett saying he was tired of living the Black experience “because it’s exhausting” for her as a Black woman.
“Having to give space for people to invalidate what has been my life experience, what have been my son and stepdaughter’s life experiences, what is my husband’s life experience as a law enforcement officer … it’s hard to be here (at this meeting),” Coleman said. “I think it’s unfortunate that we have to ask people to prove that it’s difficult for them to exist in our community, in our buildings. That’s unfair.”
Coleman said she is grateful that her fellow board members are “willing to walk this walk and have this conversation,” but she wanted them to know it is “exhausting to watch you go on this journey.”
During her comments, board member Katrina Lewison told John Ball, who stayed for the duration of the meeting, he was wrong about the board’s motivations and goals.
“This board is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion," Lewison said. "It’s another tool in our toolbox to address very real issues in our district."
Board vice president Kristin Brighton said she wants to have a workshop session with the district’s committee for diversity, equity and inclusion later this summer to discuss the inequities that exist among certain segments of the student population. This workshop will be open to the public, and candidates in the district election will be invited to attend.
While she does not advocate critical race theory, board member Brandy Santos said she supports giving teachers tools to create more inclusive classrooms.
“We are obligated to create an equal system,” Santos said.