Let’s hear it for Aggieville bar owners. They’re doing a public service.
Never figured you’d read that paragraph, did you?
Bar owners collectively decided this weekend to shut down Fake Patty’s Day, the annual drunkfest that’s a major money-maker for them. They did so to try to protect public health, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials across the country have banned or discouraged large gatherings, where the virus could be spread quickly to lots of people.
Fake Patty’s, which this year was scheduled for March 21, was obviously an event intended to draw crowds. What’s tough for bars, of course, is that their very existence is premised on drawing a crowd, and so discouraging a gathering is basically cutting their own throats.
They are trying to walk a tightrope, and so they will still be open for regular business on that day, just as they are today. Ryan Bramhall, who owns Tubby’s and Fats, said he wishes he had the resources to just shut down for awhile, but as a small locally-owned business, he can’t do that. He has to make the payments, and he has a family to support.
And as he pointed out, people are still going to the grocery store and to Walmart, so it’s not as if crowds don’t exist. He’s right — and small local businesses like his are most likely to get hurt by the current lockdown environment.
Here’s an idea: If you’re inclined to try to support those local businesses, why not order take-out from a local restaurant? Why not try online ordering or delivery?
Bars, of course, are not the same as grocery stores. People have to eat. They don’t have to order Jack-and-Cokes. And if people really want a cocktail, they can make themselves one at home, rather than in the ‘Ville. So bars are really vulnerable. That’s why Bramhall says he’d be shocked if the community doesn’t lose some of them because of this.
In light of all that, it’s very difficult for bar owners to announce that they’re discouraging crowds.
But that’s exactly what they’ve done.
I’d like to thank them for that. Self-sacrifice is noble, in circumstances where it benefits the public at-large, and that’s what’s going on here.
Bar owners have done the right thing. When the time comes, let’s raise a glass together down in Aggieville. Here’s to them.