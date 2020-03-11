The cancellations due to a virus pandemic started hitting awfully close to home Wednesday. You can expect much more in the next few days, for a very simple reason:
Leaders of many organizations aren’t going to want to be blamed for death.
The coronavirus spreading across the country kills people at a much faster rate than the regular flu. There’s no vaccine, and it’s highly contagious. People infected with it can also spread it before they show any symptoms themselves.
If the disease were to spread rapidly across the entire country, it would overwhelm the health-care system.
So, the logical thing to do is to try to slow the spread of the disease — to “flatten the curve,” as they say. That will allow health care facilities a better chance to treat people. Eventually, it will run its course and die out, and eventually there would presumably be some sort of vaccine developed.
You can read much more elsewhere about the facts of the coronavirus. I’m not here at the moment to get into all the business about washing your hands, or for that matter to debate how much of a threat it really is.
My point here is that there’s almost no alternative but for leaders to take actions that limit the spread of the disease. KU has extended spring break a week and moved classes online. The Big 12 basketball tournament shut out fans. The University of Missouri canceled classes. The NBA is kaput. Travel to and from Europe is canceled.
We don’t know what’s next, but there are certain to be more.
As of this writing, K-State is still planning to go on as usual when kids get back from spring break. State basketball tournaments are proceeding as usual. The road race in Aggieville this weekend is on.
But the logic is inescapable, unless new facts emerge: If you’re running an event or an institution that brings large numbers of people together, you’re not going to want to be held responsible for spreading the disease around.
College students, to be clear, are highly unlikely to have bad cases of the disease. Most will never get it. But if a few get it, they’ll spread it around fast, and then you’re into geometric expansion.
I have no special insight into the thinking of K-State officials, or the state Board of Regents, or anyone else. I’m just saying that there’s no real alternative at the moment to shutting things down.