Editor’s note: Mike Dodson is a retired Army lieutenant general and former commanding general at Fort Riley. He has served as a Manhattan mayor and city commissioner and is now a state representative.
With all of the news on Afghanistan, I thought it might be helpful to share my thoughts based on my experience. I will put all of it in outline form because the detail would form the substance of a lengthy book.
The U.S. has a history of getting involved in wars in order to provide freedom to peoples who are being persecuted or repressed. While this is noble, the lack of a realistic approach has led to failure and a diminishment of trust.
Typically, our policies and actions are formed by our belief in providing freedom and democracy, by the inaction of others, by news reporting, and by emissaries usually educated in the U.S. and wearing thousand-dollar suits.
If there is no strong sense of nationalism in the country we seek to help, and if the people have no strong stake in the economy, our efforts are doomed from the beginning. The difference between what was achieved in Germany, Japan and Korea stands in sharp contrast to what has happened in Viet Nam and Afghanistan, and to a lesser extent, Iraq. In the failed states the people are bonded together by tribe and religion.
Demographics are important. In the case of Afghanistan, there are no real Afghan people. The population of Afghanistan is comprised of the ethnic peoples of each of its neighboring countries: Kyrgyz, Nuristani (Iranian), Pashtun (shared with Pakistan), Tajik, Turkmen, Uzbeks. This configuration is also a stability problem for each of the neighbors.
Our nation seldom commits the resources required to solve the problem. The application of overwhelming force is almost always the best solution. However, the US doesn’t have the political stomach to commit the elements of national power at the beginning. The calculation is often that the American people won’t tolerate large initial losses of US forces or indigenous civilians. Somehow the leaders believe fewer losses at a time over a longer period is more acceptable. This approach leads to more total losses, particularly for the indigenous people, the destruction of more infrastructure, and the loss of years if not decades of progress. Typically, we start small and grow incrementally as we see things are not working. Over time, the opposing forces are able to gain an increasing foothold.
Our citizens believe these decisions are made by our military leadership. In fact much of the influence comes from those outside the military, most of whom have no senior military experience. Their calculations are largely political, rather than military. It should be mandatory for anyone participating in military decision making to be well read (Clausewitz for example), have relevant experience, and have a stake in the outcome.
Afghanistan has about 38 million people. Given the moral and humane way America fights, and the scrutiny under which it fights, it takes considerable force to exert persuasion on the population, let alone to control it. Arguably, a brutal regime, with little regard for human life, and that is immune to media and international pressure can control with much less force. As in Viet Nam, American forces operated from bases, did patrolling, met with village elders, performed health and other humanitarian services, then pulled back during the night. The Viet Cong and North Vietnamese lived in the villages almost completely undetectable by US forces. They were there full-time and exercised control through intimidation, cruelty and the surety that they would be there long after the Americans departed.
The most troubling outcome of all of this is the impact on our service men and women. Many lost their lives, many live with horrific injuries and psychological trauma, and all gave time away from family. This is also true of the Afghan soldiers and citizens who faced similar fates and now are in significant danger. In addition, there is a diminishment of the US on the world stage, even though since WWII, and rightly or wrongly we have born the vast majority of the burden of leadership. We should not be afraid to lead, we are the only country that will. We should just decide early on if our involvement is the only way to solve the problems of the world.
I’m sure many of our service men and women as well as their families and loved ones wonder what their sacrifice was for. The value of their service is not measured in terms of winning, it is measured in terms of honorable service to their buddies, to their country and to those they tried to help. Our nation will be forever grateful for that.
We are now seeing the characteristic blame game taking place. In most cases by politicians and pundits with no military experience and no sense of history. Most are small-minded people who place political gain over the good of the country. We have been in Afghanistan for 20 years through numerous administrations and there is ample blame to go around. Now is the time to unite and get to work on the big problems facing our country and our citizens.