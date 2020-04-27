Riley County emergency management director and fire chief Pat Collins is planning to retire in late December.
County human resource manager Cindy Volanti informed the Riley County Commission Monday about Collins’ decision to retire effective Dec. 25, 2020.
The county aims to hire a person to replace Collins in September before Collins retires in order to help the new director acclimate to the job.
Collins has worked for the county just under 45 years.
He said completing the radio system is important to him.
“Working on this radio system has been one of my passions since 2005, I wanted to see it through, so it should be done somewhere between July 1st and October,” Collins said. “That’s really the key to this whole thing.”
Collins also presented the idea of adding three new positions in the emergency medical services and fire departments: a fire chief, part-time fire code/inspector and part-time radio engineer.
The commission opted to talk about that idea again in two weeks in order to learn more about the cost of adding these positions.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Approved hiring temporary or “as needed” election and poll workers for the 2020 primary and general elections. County clerk Rich Vargo said, so far, 51 workers informed him they will not be helping this year. He said out of the 190 current workers, 140 of them are aged 60 and older. He said he is urging the public to use advance mail ballots this year. He said the county spent $1,000 on hand sanitizer for polling places. Officials still need to obtain personal protection equipment for election workers, Vargo said, and Riley County Health Department officials are planning to help with that. Vargo said these changes will increase the election budget by $80,000. He said the current elections budget for 2020 is $594,238. He said he will try to stay within that budget despite the increase.
“We may not be able to, but we are going to do the best we can,” Vargo said.
- Heard an update from Robbin Cole, director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. She said Pawnee has had to transition from in-person visits to televideo or telephone across Pawnee’s 10 service counties because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pawnee serves Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary, Jewell, Mitchell, Republic, Cloud, Washington, Marshall and Clay counties.
- Recognized the month of May as mental health month. Chairman Marvin Rodriguez presented the proclamation with Cole.
- Approved two proposals in the amount of $1.02 million from Coughlin Company, which is based in St. George, Utah, for reconstruction of McDowell Creek Road. The public works budget will fund this project, officials said. Crews will redo pavement on the road as officials said it is deteriorating.