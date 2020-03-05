Another Riley County emergency radio tower is nearing completion.
Pat Collins, emergency management director, reported to the Riley County Commission on Thursday that crews will finish the Lyons Ranch tower this week.
The shelter for the site, which is off of West 57th Avenue by McDowell Creek Road, is set to arrive next week, Collins said. Shelters protect radio tower equipment.
The towers are a part of the overhaul of the county’s emergency communications system, which allows emergency officials to communicate.
Crews already installed four out of the five total towers. This overhaul also includes new radios.
Two shelters will arrive next week for the Top of the World and Copeland sites. The Copeland site is at North 52nd Street while the Top of the World site is just off Seth Child Road.
The Riley County Commission approved a change order for the Lyons Ranch site that lowers the tower height from 300 feet to 240 feet. There is no fiscal impact from this change order, Collins said.
The cost for the five towers is $750,000. The overall project cost is $5.2 million.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
Heard an update from Monty Wedel, planning and special projects director. Wedel said he hopes to get the Notice of Potential Noise Impacts (NOPNI) filed by the end of March with assistance from the county clerk’s office. The NOPNI is a document that informs homebuyers near Fort Riley about loud booms and other sounds emitted from the military base.