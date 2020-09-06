An elite group of Kansas State University undergraduate students has the special opportunity to become veterinarians. The College of Veterinary Medicine recognized these students for being selected to its Early Admission Program in a recent virtual ceremony.
Established in 1999, the Early Admission Scholars program has recruited the best and brightest undergraduate students who are committed to studying veterinary medicine.
“The young men and women inducted into the Veterinary Scholars Early Admission Program represent the top 5% of Kansas State University students academically,” said Callie Rost, assistant dean for admissions for the college. “I want to say congratulations to all of you. We had between 40 and 50 applications for the program this year, so you are a very select group who impressed the selection committee with your potential for veterinary medicine. We are thrilled to have you in the program and thrilled you’re at Kansas State University.”
Members of the 2020 class of Early Admission Scholars:
Emily Swiger, Coffeyville; Sophia Pogranichniy, Manhattan; James Schneider, Olathe; Katherine Lewis, Overland Park; and Mallory Beltz, Sterling. From out of state: Lucy Fischer, Hinsdale, Illinois; Sallie Gutt, Lake Zurich, Illinois; Aaron Goldberg, Hewlett, New York; Sophia Sutton, Delaware, Ohio; Alexis Justice, Clarksville, Tennessee; Porter Jenkins, Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Jimena Kilian, McKinney, Texas.
Successful candidates in the Early Admission Scholars program must maintain a 3.3 grade point average during completion of the science prerequisites and complete the 64 hours of prerequisites by the end of the spring semester prior to beginning the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine curriculum in the fall. GRE graduate school entrance exam scores are no longer required for any applicant. The science courses on the prerequisite list must be completed at Kansas State University. In addition, candidates must strengthen their veterinary experiences, attend K-State events and participate in volunteer work.
The College of Veterinary Medicine assigns a veterinary student mentor to each Early Admit Scholar to stimulate career and academic development and to provide orientation and access to college activities. The pre-veterinary students attend regular meetings during the academic year to develop a sense of community and share their progress.