If everything goes according to plan, students will attend their first day of classes at the renovated College Hill Early Learning Center on Nov. 23.
Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, construction owner’s representative, on Wednesday updated Manhattan-Ogden school board members on the construction progress for College Hill and other district properties.
Final projects, such as painting and striping in the parking lot, are wrapping up.
“They have final clean-up crews in there,” she said. “They started on the west end, and they will work their way towards the east end of the building.”
She said she expects a temporary certificate of occupancy will be issued on Friday. Provided that happens, USD 383 staff members will begin moving stuff out of storage and into the building. The furniture is due for delivery Nov. 16.
“Hopefully by that week, we also will have all the doors programmed … teachers can go in there and start getting their stuff put over there and setting up their rooms,” she said.
In addition to the construction news, board members heard an update on the district’s reopening plan.
Since the start of the school year, parents and teachers have voiced concerns about the effectiveness of the hybrid learning model, which the school opened the year in. Hybrid has students divided into two groups; each group attends school in the building two days a week with online classes three days a week.
“This summer, we spent a lot of time on those reopening (plans),” said Superintendent Marvin Wade. “We revisit that plan periodically with ‘what are we doing, is it consistent with that plan, is that consistent with the things we want to do?’”
He acknowledged that other school districts have chosen different routes, but said he feels consistency is the best option for USD 383.
“We made a conscious decision, I’ve made a conscious decision … to be steady, to be consistent … improve what we’re doing with the hybrid learning, make fewer transitions, but make the transitions that we make meaningful,” he said.
In what Wade later described as being similar to a work session, he and other faculty members updated the board on the steps they have taken throughout the year to meet student and staff members’ needs.