Initial results indicate Dave Colburn did not receive enough write-in votes in Tuesday’s primary election to qualify for inclusion in the Kansas Board of Education ballot in November.
Colburn, a former Manhattan-Ogden school board member, launched a last-minute, write-in campaign on July 23 for the district 6 state board seat held by Deena Horst of Salina.
Colburn said what he has seen so far shows about 900 people in Riley County wrote his name in and around 370 did so in Salina. Most of the counties, which contain the 62 school districts that are covered in district 6, have not posted write-in votes yet.
Katie Koupal, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Communications and Policy, said Colburn would have to receive enough write-in votes in the primary to equal 5% of all voters in the district to qualify for the November ballot as a Democratic candidate. The State Board of Education district has about 184,000 voters, meaning Colburn would need about 9,200 write-in votes. So far, he has 1,270.
The next step is for all the results to go to the state election office where the write-ins are tabulated.
“It’ll be a couple more days,” Colburn said. “I think it’s very obvious we’re going to come up short of (what) we needed.”
Colburn threw his hat in the ring the day after Horst voted to rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to delay opening schools until after Labor Day. The motion failed on a 5-5 vote, which required a simple majority for approval.
Horst had no Republican primary opponent, and no Democrat had filed to run against her before the filing deadline.