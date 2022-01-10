After 23 years, an Aggieville restaurant has announced “the party must end.”
Coco Bolos announced Saturday that the restaurant has lost its lease, and it will close Saturday, Jan. 22.
The restaurant has been open since November 1998 at 1227 Bluemont Ave.
County property records show the Coco Bolos’ Aggieville building is owned by Old Peculiar LLC. According to state records, the LLC is affiliated with Julie Haynes, who also owns Aggieville restaurants Rock A Belly Deli, So Long Saloon and Taco Lucha.
Dave Dreiling, owner of HCI Hospitality, which owns Coco Bolos, told The Mercury that Haynes told the company she wasn’t going to renew the lease, saying she had other plans for the space.
“We know many of you have fond memories of times spent in our restaurant,” the restaurant said in a social media post. “Thank you for making us part of your celebrations over these past 20 plus years. It’s been an honor to be a small part of your life in this city we love so much.”
Haynes, who was a part of the team that started Coco Bolos, said both parties “amicably agreed” to end the lease, which was set to expire in September.
“HCI has been a good steward and owner of the Coco Bolo’s brand and will continue to be so in the future,” she said in an email to The Mercury.
Haynes didn’t provide information on the plans for the building, but she said she’s looking forward to “a new and exciting future.”
Coco Bolos will still continue to operate its offsite catering kitchen.
HCI said if people can’t use their Coco Bolos gift cards prior to closing, they can use them at the company’s other local restaurants — Cox Brothers BBQ, JCs BBQ and Grill and Powercat Sports Grill — until the cards’ expiration.