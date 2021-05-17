Graduation from college — the culmination of hours upon hours of coursework, studying, research, lectures, internships and more — is a momentous occasion for anyone. For those who had that milestone moment stolen from them in 2020, being able to re-do it meant a chance for closure.
From Friday through Sunday, K-State’s class of 2020 — along with 2021 graduates — had the opportunity to be traditionally recognized for their efforts and walk across a stage set up at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State canceled its spring graduation ceremonies last year because of coronavirus concerns. The university initially planned on having spring graduates attend the fall ceremony, but K-State ultimately canceled that, too.
University officials decided to invite 2020 graduates back for this weekend’s ceremonies, which had limited in-person attendance at the football stadium or could be viewed online.
Rain or shine, Friday and Saturday ceremonies continued as planned, but a heavy downpour on Sunday caused the College of Agriculture and College of Business Administration to have a combined ceremony in the afternoon. The College of Engineering also moved its ceremony indoors to the K-State Student Union Ballroom, but any invited guests had to watch proceedings remotely because of physical capacity limits.
Uncertainty aside, Megan Briggs, who graduated with a bachelor’s in social work, said having that moment to walk across the stage as a third-generation K-State graduate meant a lot to her after the trials she went through to earn it.
Briggs initially planned to walk in the spring. When it additionally canceled her plans to walk in the fall, she said it was difficult not to have the end of her college career feel “real” or be recognized for her achievements, such as receiving an Alumni Association Anderson Senior Award.
“One of the reasons I received the inspiration award is because I completed my degree while enduring severe health problems,” Briggs said. “There were definitely times where I felt that maybe I wouldn’t be able to finish college, so the fact that I did is something I think is worth celebrating, even if that celebration is different or late or imperfect.”
For some, that moment also was bittersweet. Janae McKinney, who earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and journalism, said she knew some of her classmates would not be coming back for graduation, whether that was because it would involve considerable travel time, not being able to take off work or not finding the effort to come back worth their time. McKinney said she was lucky enough to still be working in Manhattan, so she didn’t have those kinds of barriers, but she’d feel her peers’ absence.
“I don’t think we should’ve had (commencement) at the time, but the class of 2020 kind of got robbed in the first place of having that same kind of experience and getting to do it with everybody,” McKinney said. “I don’t think the university by any means could have paid for everyone to fly in, but I don’t know if they could have tried to find some resources or ask some alumni to try and pitch in and help some of these students get back for their graduation. … It’s a really big moment for everybody to graduate college, so for them to feel like it’s not important to come back, I think that’s really, really sad.”
Chylia Thomas said while she understood the circumstances at the time, she too wished a more personable celebration or recognition, like a physically distanced outdoor ceremony, could have been held earlier.
Thomas finished her bachelor’s in apparel and textiles marketing in Manhattan instead of completing it remotely unlike many others. She said she tried to hold out hope that things wouldn’t be canceled then, but when they were, she missed out on having her family come out and see her walk.
“There aren’t very many people in my family who have gotten to walk across a stage to get their college degrees, so that was one thing (that led to me participating),” Thomas said. “Another thing was just me wanting to celebrate myself because regardless of when the ceremony was, one of my goals this year is just to celebrate my accomplishments more. I feel like with walking across the stage, even though it’s not going to be the same exact feeling, I want to be able to celebrate in that moment.”
K-State officials didn't keep track of how many 2020 and 2021 graduates attended, but overall, more than 3,100 participated in ceremonies this past weekend. That was larger than K-State's list of candidates for graduation; more than 3,000 students were candidates this spring.
McKinney said walking across the stage also would help give her closure from 2020 and feel like she’d officially graduated.
“I know I have because I have my diploma, but I think walking across that stage will kind of solidify it in a way,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll have a chance to see some people because there’s still so many people in my class that as soon as classes got canceled, I never got to say goodbye and never got to have that closure with them. I haven’t seen my faculty since I left last March, so having a chance to see them again and do that final goodbye I think will be nice, too.”