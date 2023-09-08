GOLDEN HAZE
The sun sets over Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. Smoke from wildfires as far northwest as parts of Canada is giving way to hazy conditions in northeast Kansas.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansans can expect to see smoky and hazy skies every summer, said Christopher Redmond, Kansas State Mesonet network manager.

Within the last week, Kansas’ skies have been filled with smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires. This occurred because of a cold front that swept through the county and trapped the wildfire smoke as it passed down to Texas.

