Kansans can expect to see smoky and hazy skies every summer, said Christopher Redmond, Kansas State Mesonet network manager.
Within the last week, Kansas’ skies have been filled with smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires. This occurred because of a cold front that swept through the county and trapped the wildfire smoke as it passed down to Texas.
“That cool, stable air behind the front doesn’t allow that smoke to lift up high enough in the atmosphere so that we don’t have to breathe it,” Redmond said.
Unlike when the smoke lifts up further into the atmosphere, the smoke is low enough that people can breathe it in making it less safe to be outdoors.
“It does affect your breathing, and it is not good for your health to be outdoors right now with this kind of smoke,” Redmond said.
The best thing to do is to avoid long exposure to the outside air.
While this haze is caused by the Canadian wildfires, this won’t be the last time we see this weather. Wildfires are extremely common during summer because of the increased heat.
“There have been substantial differences in climate over the last few decades where we are seeing more warmth and it not cooling off at night,” Redmond said. “As a result that is setting the stage for these fires to burn more aggressively. Honestly, moving forward, if they’re not from Canada, it’ll be Western United States smoke that will do that. There is usually smoke in the summer somewhere.”
Redmond said that the haze most likely will dissipate by the end of this weekend after the expected rain.