An investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Riley County Police Department has led to the federal indictment of a Clay County man who is charged with growing thousands of poppy plants at his home to make heroin.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Matthew Pfeiffer, 43, of Morganville, is charged with one count of attempting to manufacture opium, one count of manufacturing thebaine (a constituent of opium) and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The indictment alleges that the investigation began when the DEA and RCPD received information that Pfeiffer was growing poppies and planning to manufacture heroin. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant on June 4 at Pfeiffer’s home in Morganville, where they seized more than 4,000 poppy plants. Officials identified the poppies as Papaver somniferum, a plant from which opium is obtained.
“Opium poppies are an unfamiliar sight in Kansas,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement, “and we want to keep it that way. It is unlawful to grow poppies for the purpose of producing opiates.”
If convicted, Pfeiffer could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on the charges of attempting to manufacture controlled substances, and up to four years and a fine up to $250,000 on the telephone count.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service also helped with the investigation.