Anderson Hall

Anderson Hall, as seen on the Kansas State University campus.

 Courtesy photo

A legal nonprofit organization said Wednesday it has filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in Kansas City against K-State. The complaint alleges that K-State’s annual scholarship for diversity actually violates federal law with racial discrimination.

The organization is the Legal Insurrection Foundation’s Equal Protection Project, a conservative organization that describes itself as being against “any form” of racism.