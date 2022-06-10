CivicPlus plans to boost its social media and open records offerings through the acquisition of a public sector technology company.
The Manhattan-based company made the announcement Friday about buying Optimere, which has offices in Copenhagen, Denmark; London; Minneapolis; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; San Diego; and Sydney.
CivicPlus officials said the purchase will add Optimere’s social media archiving, accessibility, and quality assurance, as well as its open records request technologies, to the company. They didn’t say how much
Insight Partners, a private equity company, will support the Optimere acquisition with an additional equity investment, and certain current Optimere shareholders will become investors in CivicPlus.
CivicPlus CEO Brian Rempe said the acquisition marks the next step in the company’s commitment to provide local governments with integrated solutions that enable them to offer residents one-stop access to services and communications.
“This acquisition marks a tremendously exciting and monumental step in our business growth,” he said in a written statement. “We have long supported our customers’ commitment to leveraging technology to foster the type of transparency, accessibility, and access that empowers resident trust and satisfaction. With the addition of Optimere’s ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest solutions, we are strengthening our ability to help our customers streamline their software stacks and ensure every digital interaction creates a positive civic experience.”
Rempe said the combined company’s leaders will develop a roadmap for aligning Optimere’s solutions within its Civic Experience Platform over the next several months.