Crossroads MHK is the official name of the city government’s new strategic plan.
The plan’s newly revealed logo has an outline of the Flint Hills and also depicts crossing paths.
Planning NEXT, a consulting firm based in Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government.
“This Crossroads MHK strategic plan is really centered around the city government, city services, how we bring a budget to our city commission each year,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager.
Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager, and Jamie Greene, principal of Planning NEXT, revealed the new logo Thursday. They led a virtual committee meeting introducing members to the plan. The cost for this plan will not exceed $125,000; the planning process for this initiative will take about eight months.
After Manhattan City Commissioners approved the initial agreement with Planning NEXT establishing the strategic plan, commissioners approved the creation of this committee in January. This committee will provide feedback on the strategic plan as well as represent the public.
Bongiorno asked members of the committee during the meeting to describe in one word how they were feeling about the beginning of this process. The committee members gave positive responses, using words like eager, enthusiastic and energized.
“My word was excited,” said committee member Cheryl Wiles. “I think I’m about the fourth person (to say that), but I think that means we’re winning. So I’m excited.”
Wasinger said Thursday’s meeting was successful.
“Hearing the questions that you have, the concerns about the process and the honesty I’m hearing from this group helps me be very confident in the group that was selected and the process moving forward,” Wasinger said.
Bongiorno said the committee likely will add a few more members later to represent more demographic groups.