The city government’s debt burden has shot up 20% in the past year, and while they don’t have a specific plan, city officials believe that additional revenues will allow them to pay it off.
City commissioners, reviewing the situation at a work session Tuesday, said a lot of big projects are hitting at once, and they can see a light at the end of the tunnel.
The city’s total debt burden as of Dec. 31, 2021, was $322.8 million. That was up $54.2 million or about 20% from $268.6 million at the end of 2020. Of that, $152 million is in outstanding general obligation/temporary notes.
The state-imposed limit on that form of debt is $193 million, meaning the city has only $40.3 million left in borrowing capacity.
The increasing debt is part of the reason that the city’s bond rating dropped last year.
Moody’s Investors Service, a bond credit rating business, downgraded the city’s rating from Aa2 to Aa3, which means the interest rate on the city’s bonds will increase.
City officials at the commission meeting Tuesday that the reasons for the downgrade are the debt burden, failure to structurally balance the debt service fund, reduction in operating reserves, and contraction of the local economy and tax base.
The ratings are meant to indicate creditworthiness, or the risk an entity will default on loans. Aa2 is still considered a good rating; Aa1 is like AA+, and Aa2 is like AA, according to Investopedia.
“We have been operating at a deficit in the debt service fund for about five years, meaning we spend more than the revenues that we are bringing in,” city finance director Rina Neal said. “The reason why we’re able to do that… (is) the reduction in our operating reserve, so we’re using the reserve to help balance our debt service fund.”
To fix the bond rating, the city government would need to reduce the debt burden significantly and increase the mill levy to generate revenue to capture material growth in operating reserves, she said. The tax base will need to grow, and the local economy will need to strengthen.
Tom Kaleko of Baker Tilly, the city’s financial adviser, referred to the “big five” projects that account for most of the debt: Aggieville improvements, airport runway improvements, the joint maintenance facility, levee improvements and North Campus Corridor construction.
“(The city is) making those transformational investments, and invariably they put stressors on financials,” he said. “I always say that with rating agencies, having challenges does not necessarily result in a rating downgrade. Having challenges and not having a plan on how you’re going to address those challenges, that will get you a downgrade.”
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the city will have revenue from a new 0.5% sales tax starting in 2023 and other items in the coming years.
For instance, he said the new Marriott hotel in Aggieville is now valued at over $17 million. The city had anticipated $ 8 million.
“The biggest thing to take away from the meeting is understanding the downgrading, but also understanding how to get that balance and that bond interest filling back up,” he said.
City commissioners on Tuesday also focused on debt in general as they heard the annual expenditure report.
Neal said the $152 million in temporary notes is because of the “big five” projects. She said those make up about $90 million of that amount. The rest includes $13 million to $15 million in special assessment debt.
Neal said the city doesn’t yet have a strategy for how to pay off the debt for those big five projects. A new 0.5% sales tax approved by voters will funnel about $45.5 million over 10 years for debt and infrastructure.
“We’ll have further financing sources coming in,” Neal said, mentioning money from Kansas State University, economic development and K-State Athletics.
“We’ve met internally, and I think we have a really strong strategy we’d like to share in future meetings,” Hilgers said.
Hilgers said the city needs to watch the fund diligently moving forward and use those funds appropriately and build a balance for the bond and interest fund. The cash balance for the bond and interest fund is $4.3 million — $1.45 million in restricted reserves, and $2.9 million in unrestricted cash. Hilgers said he would like to see that increase to around $10-12 million in the coming years.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said, “I think it’s extremely important to recognize our debt, our responsibility and what we can handle.”
Commissioner John Matta commented on potential ways to pay off the debt, saying it has to be a long-term plan. “I think we’re on the same page saying we don’t want to increase the mill levy. We do want to capture the money from new construction as well as inflation,” Matta said.
Matta later said it looks ugly but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said, “The problem is that these once in a generation, once in a lifetime projects are all happening at the same time.”
City officials plan to come to a future meeting with a more defined strategy for paying the debt.