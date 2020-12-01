The 19th annual Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade will proceed Friday in Manhattan without the tree lighting ceremony at Triangle Park.
The city government and Riley County’s Emergency Operations Center gave the go ahead Monday in the midst of increasing coronavirus cases in the county.
On Monday, Riley County confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,709 since the pandemic started. The county recorded around 41% of its total coronavirus cases in November.
The parade, put on by Downtown Manhattan Inc., will have lighted vehicles. It normally includes walking groups, but that won’t be allowed this year.
Gina Scroggs, Downtown Manhattan Inc. executive director, made the parade announcement Monday.
The parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., starts downtown and leads to Aggieville. Officials estimate the parade size about 25% smaller with 38 entries.
“But we are thrilled to be having a parade of this size,” Scroggs said in a written statement.
Officials are asking spectators to socially distance when watching the parade. Alternatively, people can watch the parade from their vehicles. Parking is available along Poyntz Avenue.
Starting at 2 p.m. Friday, the city will close Third Street and Leavenworth Street, Third Street and Humboldt Street, and Fourth Street and Humboldt Street.
No parking will be allowed starting at 2 p.m. on Humboldt Street between Third and Fourth streets and in the west Dillard’s parking lot, which will be tow zones.
Right before the parade starts, the following roads will be blocked to traffic:
- North Third Street and Poyntz Avenue
- South Third Street just north of AJ’s parking lot
- North Fourth Street at the alley
- South Fourth Street at the alley
- South Fifth Street at the alley
- Sixth Street at the alleys
- Juliette Avenue at the alleys