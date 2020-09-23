In order to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Manhattan city government could use some federal money for rental or mortgage assistance.
City staff members didn’t provide much detail on the program, but it would be used to help people who were fired as a result of COVID-19.
There could be up to $700,000 in funding toward rental or mortgage assistance from the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager.
This is separate from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding sources, which aim to help communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Marstall provided an update on the funding sources Tuesday to the commission.
The city government could use SPARK funds through Dec. 31 to set up a program for residents and extend it with funding from CDBG and HUD.
“So that is the opportunity for us to do a rent mortgage program with SPARK funds through Dec. 31,” Marstall said. “But the CDBG funds actually have a three-year time limit on it. And so that way we might be able to convert that program and shift some of those recipients to receive CDBG funds instead of SPARK funds. But they’ll at least have an avenue to receive some funding.”
City administrators will come back to the city in the future to amend the city’s CDBG plan to account for these funds for rental and mortgage assistance.
The state of Kansas received about $1.6 billion from the federal government in CARES Act funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Riley County government received close to $15 million, with some of that money distributed to entities in the county.
In total, the city government received $2.9 million, USD 383 collected $1.07 million while Kansas State University got $2.4 million, among other entities.
Marstall said the city will keep all its coronavirus outbreak-related records and transactions for auditing purposes for five years.