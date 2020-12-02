The wheels are in motion for the Aggieville parking garage project.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price of $13.8 million with McCownGordon for the new garage going in Aggieville.
McCownGordon is constructing the garage, which will replace the 79-stall lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue. It will house 450 parking spots.
With the approval, the city authorized construction to begin this month. Crews will begin removing the parking lot in December.
Officials expect parking garage construction to last through 2021.
Additionally, commissioners unanimously approved $2.2 million for improvements on Laramie Street.
Commissioners also looked at two design alternatives for the parking garage. One includes a trellis for plants to go along the first couple floors of the garage. Another alternative proposes kinetic panels for two upper floors of the garage.
The cost for the trellis is $57,628 while the cost for the “kinetic” panels is $142,901. Kinetic panels are metal cards that move in the wind.
Commissioners did not take any formal action on either of the alternates, but there didn’t appear to be much support.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she liked the trellis. Commissioner Wynn Butler urged caution with spending on the garage as the project progresses.
“I mean just because the sales tax passed doesn’t mean we need to spend all the money right now,” he said. “So I think we have to get the frills and all the excess stuff out of this.”
Butler said he didn’t support either alternative.
City administrators plan to use some revenue from a citywide 0.5% sales tax slated in part for debt and infrastructure for the project. The city will also use revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district, which is expected to generate $15 million to $20 million.
“Those panels are beautiful, but they’re expensive,” Butler said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he agreed with Butler. Mayor Usha Reddi also agreed with Butler on minimizing spending; she didn’t indicate any preferences on either alternates. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl indicated he liked the crown molding along the garage but did not indicate any preferences on either alternates either.