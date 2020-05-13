Because the city government is anticipating substantially lower revenues, Manhattan city commissioners said they want to err on the side of caution as they develop the 2021 budget.
Commissioners discussed the fiscal outlook for this year and next; commissioners did not take any action during the meeting but provided feedback to city administrators.
City officials expect that the coronavirus has negatively impacted sales tax revenue as businesses were forced to close for the past several weeks. Officials will receive sales tax data reflecting March sales late this month.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said city debt and cash balances “are of concern.”
“We have some looming debt,” Hilgers said.
He said the city’s debt service is budgeted at $25.9 million this year.
In light of those factors, commissioners looked for ways to begin approaching the budget.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the city should look to stop raising property taxes.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he did not want the city to pay for a survey of its own employees’ wages as had originally been planned. He suggested putting the pay study on hold because the revenue won’t be there to give raises.
“The economic disaster that we are facing is going to continue, and so to me, that’s an unrealistic goal,” he said.
Mayor Usha Reddi and commissioner Aaron Estabrook agreed with Butler.
Butler also said he wanted to look at using economic development money to improve the city’s cash balance.
Hilgers responded by stating the city is in uncertain times.
The second half of property tax payments were due Sunday to Riley County. Hilgers said county treasurer Shilo Heger will likely have information about the delinquency rate Thursday.
The city government typically receives its portion of the second tax payments on June 5. Manhattan has collected $18 million of the anticipated $33 million to date for 2020, according to a city memo.
If there is a high percentage of delinquent property taxes, this will impact the city’s general fund as well as the bond and interest fund. It also will impact the Riley County Police Department’s budget.
City officials want to develop a strategic plan to help formulate the budget.
“And I don’t disagree with a lot of your comments,” Hilgers said to Butler. “There is a tremendous amount of revenue that we collect annually, and we provide a tremendous amount of services. I believe that strategic plan can actually help us figure out some of these issues and reprioritize where we use our existing money. So I’m not sitting here saying, ‘Raise your taxes.’ I’m saying, ‘Let’s evaluate what we do and reprioritize, so we put money where we need to put money and we take away money from areas that are lower on the totem pole.’”
Reddi said she wants to see the “dire forecast” before making final budget decisions.
“I need to see the absolute worse scenario,” Reddi said. “If there are no football games and no basketball games, what does that mean? If we don’t have conferences for awhile, what does that mean? I need to see all that.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she wants to hear that type of information at the next work session.
“This is so new ... you know we don’t even know the revenue for March and April,” Morse said. “So this is all speculation, but we are cruising up to a budget deadline, and so we’ve got to anticipate. But I think we have a little bit of time here to have a very measured kind of approach.”
Estabrook said he expects the city to bounce back.
“We got dinged really hard. ... I suspect we will be dinged pretty hard, and I think we can bounce back,” he said. “But we can’t be playing this roller coaster back and forth, and so this crisis presents the opportunity to realign some of the ways we do things.”
Work sessions on the budget will continue in June. The city must formally adopt the budget by the second legislative meeting in August, officials said.