The Manhattan City Commission wants to explore funding options, including private donations and asking voters to approve a sales tax, for an indoor aquatics center.
Commissioners on Tuesday discussed results from a facility feasibility study that they commissioned last year. Aquatics committee members want to build at the proposed aquatic center at CiCo Park at a potential cost of $28 million.
Commissioner John Matta said he wants the group to come back with ideas for funding and consider partnerships with USD 383 and Kansas State University. “I think it’s going to be a question that’s put out there (for voters),” Matta said “It’s going to take multiple components.”
The city does not have an indoor public pool, which has affected the swim programs in town since K-State closed its natatorium in 2020.
Commissioners didn’t mention any problems with the proposal to put the facility at CiCo Park.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he’s always liked the idea of an indoor pool and voted for it in 2007, when Manhattan voters rejected the proposal. He said it will come down to dollars.
“I can see the city investment being a renewal of the quality of life sales tax, but no more than that,” Butler said. “I’m not willing to vote to raise property tax for the pool or raise the sales tax above the current level.”
The quality of life sales tax Butler mentioned refers to a 10-year, 0.25% sales tax approved by voters in 2017, helping fund new recreation centers and other recreation and trail improvements.
City commissioners previously authorized Anderson Knight Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Counsilman-Hunsacker, an aquatics specialist, to develop probable costs associated with an aquatics center. The commission also appointed 15 people to a committee to assist with the study.
The study looked at three options for an aquatics center, and consultants determined the feasible option would be a new facility adjacent to the CiCo Park outdoor pools that would include two indoor pools — one for leisure and another for competition.
The consultants said covering the 50-meter pool at City Park or covering the two outdoor pools at CiCo Park wasn’t viable because it didn’t meet needs.
The study also gave three options for the type of competition pool with facility cost estimates. The committee agreed the best option would be a facility with a 14-lane competition pool, which would cost $27.2 million to $28.8 million. Other options ranged from $19.9 million to $35.5 million.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said there is a need in the community, and voters who rejected past indoor pool proposals figured Manhattan still had the natatorium. Reddi said there are uses for both physical and mental health for residents. “I think private fundraising is what we need to look at,” Reddi said.
She also wants to include operational costs in funding. Operating costs for the recommended option are $1.38 million, with revenues estimated at $588,000, so roughly a 43% to 50% cost recovery ratio.
Reddi said the city is overextended right now with other projects, and she wants to put this on a ballot.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl says the city needs to find a “sugar daddy or momma” to help pay for the project or operational costs. He suggested potential naming rights by corporate sponsors could generate $10 million or $12 million.
He also proposed a quarter-cent sales tax for operation costs and wants to see if K-State would join and help with costs and let students use the facility.
Mayor Linda Morse said she supports the indoor aquatics center, but financing is the problem. She wants the committee to reconvene and continue working and identify funding.
In addition to CiCo Park, the city also could consider City Park, Northeast Community Park and Griffith Park as indoor pool sites. The committee preferred CiCo Park because it would incorporate the existing outdoor pools as part of the facility, and it would have little impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
Residents showed up in support of the aquatics center.
Betty Banner, a member of the aquatics committee, said the aquatics center is needed, and the community has been asking for one for many years. She also said she understands how big and expensive the project is, but it’s essential to the health of the community.
“People who have not had experience with water who needed water exercise would be a new element of the community we would serve,” Banner said.
Keith Birnbaum, assistant swim coach at Manhattan High School, said he has seen the swimmers grow within themselves both physically, mentally and socially. He said he has considered moving from Manhattan because of not having an indoor aquatics center.
Karen Graves, board president of the Manhattan Marlins swim team, said the facility could host swim meets, which would bring people to town. She said there are benefits for people who could use it for aqua therapy. She said there are different ways to fund the project. She said she’s kept the swim team going despite not having a pool, but it has been a difficult job.
Alex Brown, head coach of the Manhattan High School swim and dive team, said before the natatorium closed, he would have 50 boys and 60 girls on the swim team. Now, he has about 65 total, and they are using the Genesis pool for practice, which he says he is grateful for but is not ideal.
He also said at swim meets people ask him why Manhattan does not have an aquatics center and has been told it is embarrassing Manhattan does not have one. Brown said swimming is a big part of his life and family members have questioned why he stays in Manhattan if there is no aquatics center.
However, Manhattan attorney Joe Knopp urged caution about the committee’s projected revenues. He said officials should look at other projects around the city, like the Flint Hills Discovery Center, and check if they meet expected revenues. He said property tax will be raised, and that’s the issue.
Knopp also said that if it’s really valued and needed, there ought to be people willing to help fund it.