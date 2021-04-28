Manhattan city commissioners want feedback on a strategic plan survey early, so they can use the information to make budget decisions.
Although the city government’s CrossroadsMHK strategic plan won’t be finished until late August, a Columbus, Ohio, consulting firm confirmed Tuesday that officials will provide some data by mid to late June.
“We’re getting really close to having something that I think can inform that work,” said Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager for PlanningNEXT, which is helping with the plan’s development.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she wants public opinions before solidifying the city’s financial plan completely; the city government must finalize it by August.
“It would be great if we have something to look at as far as budget priorities,” Reddi said.
Commissioners work on the budget during the summer months; city manager Ron Fehr clarified officials need to have a good idea of what the budget will look like by mid-July.
Bongiorno, who virtually presented an update on the CrossroadsMHK strategic plan to commissioners during the work session, said she will visit Manhattan next week to meet with the commission and city officials.
A second survey will open to the public in May, said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager. The questions will the vision and goals for the city. Anyone in the public can participate. In March, CrossroadsMHK issued an online survey seeking feedback about the plan from the public; that survey has closed.
People also can participate in the second round of in-person and virtual meetings in May, officials said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners reviewed new Manhattan Development Code design standards with John Adam, senior planner. Adam said the new regulations reduce the front yard setback to 12 feet for a new structure and 8 feet for an open porch. The minimum setback right now is 14 feet from the front property line. Some of the other changes include updates to better reflect historic buildings and keeping neighborhoods all in the same design style.
Commissioners said they favored the updates in the code. Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, commissioners did not take any formal action.
City officials have updated this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning and subdivision regulations into one document. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand. Commissioners are providing feedback and working on the document code with officials before it is formally completed.