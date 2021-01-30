Manhattan city commissioners want a consulting firm to incorporate data and information from the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan while forming the city’s new strategic plan.
Planning NEXT, of Columbus, Ohio, is helping the city create a strategic plan to lay out goals and community priorities. Jamie Greene, principal of Planning NEXT, and Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager, walked commissioners through the strategic plan process; commissioners provided feedback during a virtual retreat Friday afternoon.
Bongiorno presented data only from Riley County and the city from 2010 and 2019 related to housing and population. Commissioners said it was important to include information from Manhattan in Pottawatomie County because of the growth there.
“I think that’s important to add to the statistics because otherwise we’re going to lose something vital, I think,” said mayor Wynn Butler.
Commissioners overall seemed optimistic about the strategic plan. Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said this was the right time to do it; commissioner Usha Reddi said she was excited to get the process started. However, Butler said he was “leery” because he was not sure the plan will be useful to the city.
Greene said he appreciated Butler’s honesty and hoped Planning NEXT could reassure him as the process moves along.
At the beginning of the month, city commissioners approved an agreement with Planning NEXT to create this plan. The cost will not exceed $125,000, officials said.
Commissioners on Jan. 19 approved the creation of a committee that will provide feedback on the plan. The city received 56 applicants and appointed 35 to make it a manageable group, said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager. The city aims to add about three members representing Latino/Hispanic, Native American and Asian populations.
Planning NEXT intends to incorporate public feedback with virtual meetings in March and maybe some in-person meetings, depending on coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Bongiorno said.