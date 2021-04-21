Mayor Wynn Butler wants more people involved in a survey about community priorities.
Other commissioners agreed Tuesday at a work session.
The city is working through its CrossroadsMHK strategic plan.
“I would just be interested in having the survey link easily found on the website, because I think we could get more people,” Butler said. “I was a little bit disappointed with 600 or so people having taken that survey.”
In March, CrossroadsMHK issued an online survey to the community seeking feedback about the plan from the public. The survey has closed, but CrossroadsMHK will release a second one later this spring. Anyone in the public can participate in the survey, officials said.
“Everything’s a work in progress right now,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager. “Getting that feedback from the public, providing those feedback and reactions to you all ... because you’ll be the ones ultimately adopting this plan, providing your reactions and feedback to that.”
Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government. In January, Manhattan city commissioners approved an agreement capped at $125,000 for the plan.
Commissioner Usha Reddi suggested the firm add more in-person meetings in order to get feedback from the public. She asked PlanningNEXT to hold a meeting at Douglass Activity Center.
“In-person is going to very helpful,” she said. “There’s a lot of communities that do not do well with just, ‘Here’s a link, go ahead and take the survey,’ or ‘Help us out.’ Because everything is online and there’s just this exhaustion of another survey or online, things like that.”
She contended there wasn’t enough response from different race and ethnicity groups. According to data presented by the firm, 88% of respondents were white, 3% were Hispanic, 2% were Asian American, 2% were Black and 5% included people of two or more races.
Comparatively, Manhattan’s population is 77% white (non-Hispanic), 7% Hispanic/Latino, 6.2% Asian, 6% black, and 4.4% people of two or more races, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager for PlanningNEXT, said the firm will take the feedback from commissioners and use it moving forward with shaping the strategic plan.
Because this was a discussion item, commissioners did not take any formal action.
In other business, commissioners reviewed the first three articles of the Manhattan Development Code.
Staffers have been working for two years to streamline and update this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance. The main goal, they said is to put zoning and subdivision regulations into one document.
Changes include streamlining definitions and information in the code, making it easier for citizens to get information and building permits.
Commissioners on Tuesday looked at residential development types and rules for district conversion.
This was the first of several meetings to review changes to the code. Additionally, this is the first time staff members presented the code to the commission since before the pandemic; the outbreak halted the initial roll-out.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he wants this document to save people time and money with trying to figure out zone regulations.
“That’s the idea behind this, in part, is to make it predictable,” said Chad Bunger, assistant director of city development, in response to Hatesohl’s comment. “Make it so you don’t have to call the planner up and say, ‘Can you explain this?’ It’s pretty black and white.”
