Landlords likely will be required to notify tenants if they’re living in a flood prone area.
Manhattan city commissioners discussed requiring a flood hazard notice Tuesday. The change is a part of the Manhattan Development Code. City officials have updated this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning regulations into one document. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand.
“I think this is one of the big improvements we wanted,” Mayor Wynn Butler said of the flood notification requirement. “We were waiting on this one for awhile, so glad to see it in there. I think it’s going to help so we don’t get folks surprised, which happened in the past.”
In addition, the government appears ready to cut parking requirements for retailers in half.
Bunger said this change would let developers and business owners make the final call on the amount of parking spots they want to install.
For shopping centers, the proposed code requires a minimum of one spot per 500 square feet of retail space. The current parking standards required at least five and a half parking spaces for each 1,000 square feet of floor area.
For standalone retail stores in the proposal, one spot per 500 square feet is the minimum requirement. This would be a change from the current standard when the city required one parking space per every 250 square feet.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said it made sense to him to reduce parking at businesses. For instance, he said churches do not fill up all their spots Sundays unless during busy service times, like at Christmas or Easter.
“I appreciate the ease in the minimum parking thing a little bit and leaving that a little bit more up to property (owners),” he said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said it was logical to reduce the number of parking spots because of the amount of ones open.
Bicycle racks will be required at businesses as well. Bunger said this mode of transportation is on the rise based on studies conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization. The planning organization reported about 1.2% of Manhattan residents commuted by bicycle in 2009, with that number increasing to about 2.3% in 2017.
Because this was a discussion item, commissioners did not take any formal action.
In other business, the commission:
- Unanimously approved rezoning a west Manhattan property along Eureka Drive to better suit the needs of owner Larson Construction.
“This is a good fit for what’s already there,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
Larson can now store large equipment under its new light industrial district zone designation. Chad Bunger, city assistant director of community development, said the former heavy commercial district zone doesn’t allow for that.
Went into an executive session discussing the agreement terms between the city administrators and the local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters. The information discussed was confidential. Following the session, the commission did not take any formal actions.