The outdoor farmers market in downtown Manhattan still plans to open April 18.
The Manhattan City Commission Tuesday voted 3-2 to execute an agreement with the Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, Inc. from April 18 until Oct. 3 to keep the market going despite Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Riley County stay-at-home orders, which last until at least April 19.
The no-cost lease allows the farmers market to continue to take place on Saturdays in the city’s parking lot at the corner of North Fifth and Humboldt streets.
Mayor Usha Reddi and commissioner Linda Morse voted against the measure. Reddi asked to move this item off the consent agenda to the general agenda to discuss it further.
“I would just like to state that I am really disappointed that the city commission is overriding the county health director,” Morse said immediately after the voting period. “I think it’s important that all of our citizens take what the county health director says as ... really important in our futures. So having said that, it’s passed, and we’ll live with it. I assume we will.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said sustaining the economy is important, which is why he voted to keep the farmers market going.
“We cannot shut down the economy for six months and survive as a nation,” Butler said. “We can’t do it. So we’ve got to start looking at, you know, all of the data and simultaneously address the health, the economy and tamper down some of the panic out there.”
Hatesohl said he agreed with Butler. He said did not like how “the state’s kinda picking and choosing who gets to stay open and who doesn’t and such.”
“I don’t know how much different Dillard’s and (JCPenney) would be than Target other than you don’t have food there, which you’re going to keep people farther away,” Hatesohl said. “And so people have to decide if it’s too much of a risk, then don’t go to the farmers market.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said it is vital to keep the farmers market event going because it provides food to people.
He emphasized in particular the needs of low-income residents who can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase food at the farmers market.
“This isn’t an economy argument for me,” Estabrook said. “... What commissioner Butler talked about was panic, and some of the panic resulted in hoarding ... (some people) are not capable of hoarding because they don’t have those cash reserves. They’re living paycheck to paycheck, but they have SNAP benefits.
“This isn’t comparing a clothing store that we should or shouldn’t open. This is about food. That’s the only reason we’re having this discussion because it’s essential, and it also gives those people that are the most vulnerable the opportunity for their dollar to go three times as far.”
Reddi said she feels it’s important to keep social distancing going and to restrict an event where people can congregate. She suggested distributing food to people in a different way.
“My goal is to incorporate social distancing in as many areas as we can so everyone is healthy,” Reddi said.
Angela DeJesus with the Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, Inc. said it will be a safer experience for people than going to the grocery store.
“We’re doing everything we can,” she said. “We’re following all the guidelines. We are a grocery store, although a unique one, we are a grocery store. And we are essential and we need to support that, and we’re going to follow all the guidelines and we will work with everyone to make it as safe as we can.”
She also said the market will likely list item prices as whole numbers only to limit the amount of cash handled by people.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Provided feedback regarding the community development block grant (CDBG) program. This program allows the city to access federal dollars based on “an annual formula allocation in order to provide grant projects that benefit low and moderate-income persons, families and neighborhoods,” according to a city memo. The city also will complete a housing study in the future with this program to assess the needs of the community.