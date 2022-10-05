proposed senior living facility at 5th and Pierre Street
A conceptual design for what a senior living facility could look like at Fifth and Pierre streets. The Manhattan City Commission wants administrators to start drafting a pre-development agreement with the Manhattan Housing Authority to take over the city-owned parking lot for the project.

 Image courtesy of Manhattan Housing Authority

City commissioners on Tuesday said they want administrators to draft a pre-development agreement with the Manhattan Housing Authority to use a city-owned parking lot for a senior living project.

But they said they also want to learn more about the project and what else could be in store for the parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets.