Administrators are seeking feedback from Manhattan city commissioners about a proposed stormwater management plan.
The city’s work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
This proposed management plan aims to mitigate stormwater pollution. Municipally-owned stormwater systems have the potential to discharge harmful pollutants into the water, officials said.
Additionally, commissioners will consider the creation of a stormwater policy for establishing fees instead of water detention systems in certain parts of the city.
This new policy would introduce a program where developers would pay fees for the city’s stormwater projects as a whole instead of paying for individualized detention systems at each site. This program would allow the city to collect funding for future capital projects, officials said.