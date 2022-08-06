Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will discuss a potential 4% annual increase to water rates until 2026.
The commission will continue budget discussions focusing on city utilities during its meeting, which is at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
City staffers recommend a 4% increase for the next four years through 2026, then returning to the scheduled 3% after 2026 to have adequate money in the water fund. The goal with the yearly increase is to have $10.5 million in the water fund by 2030.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the added increase is for inflation and increased operating costs. Meeting documents say increases for 2023 would be used for personnel services ($319,000), water treatment plant chemicals ($270,000), new IT charges ($125,000), and new fleet charges ($238,000).
“In any year where we’re seeing an increase in usage doesn’t necessarily mean you should drop your forecasted rate increase,” Hilgers said. “You’re realizing more revenues because you’re selling more water or using more water, which is very much dependent on the weather.”
Hilgers said the city knows its costs and expenses for people and the plant and tries to stay ahead.
“A big piece of how we’re looked at financially is our utility fund balances,” Hilgers said. “So it’s expected to actually stay ahead of where our projections will be because once you start dipping below them, it causes concern, and rate agencies obviously don’t like that.”
For an average residence using seven units of water, the monthly price would increase from $35.34 to $36.75, a $1.41 difference per month or $16.92 per year. A unit of water is more than 700 gallons.
For the average business using 50 units of water, the price would increase from $163.69 to $170.24, a $6.55 monthly difference or a $78.60 yearly difference.
City staffers also are proposing a 3% increase to wastewater fees. This is a part of a 3% increase yearly through 2030 to reach a wastewater fund balance of $10 million by 2030.
The average residential wastewater bill is $45.93 and would increase to $47.31, representing a $1.84 monthly difference or a $22.05 yearly difference. For an average business, rates would increase from $245.36 to $252.72 for a $9.81 monthly difference or a $177.77 yearly difference.
Manhattan Housing Authority
The commission also will discuss the proposed use of a city parking lot by the Manhattan Housing Authority for a housing campus.
Aaron Estabrook, the authority’s executive director and former city commissioner, spoke in July at a meeting with Riley County and Manhattan officials about a campus that would provide about 109 units to replace the National Church Residences’ Garden Grove apartments (60 senior units) and Manhattan Housing Authority’s Carlson Plaza (49 public housing units).
The National Church Residences, which is planning to leave the area, is providing assistance to the city government and Manhattan Housing Authority on the project.
Carlson Plaza would be demolished and rebuilt because of mold and asbestos problems. The Garden Grove buildings would be demolished and converted into green space because of flooding associated with Wildcat Creek.
The campus would include a building for senior living and a building for general public housing. Following those two new buildings, the National Church Residences’ Colorado Plaza would be rehabilitated and placed under the housing authority’s control.
To move forward, Estabrook said the Manhattan Housing Authority would need control of the city-owned parking lot on Fifth and Pierre streets.
The estimated project cost is $20 million, including the Carlson Plaza rebuild. Estabrook said they are looking at multiple funding sources, including money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal coronavirus-relief funding, and federal and state low-income tax credits.
Anticipated construction of the new building to begin in August or September of next year, and he hopes for completion by the start of 2024. He said it would take two years to rebuild Carlson Plaza, which he hopes to demolish as they start construction on the new building. He said any seniors at the plaza would be moved to Garden Grove or Colorado Plaza during construction.